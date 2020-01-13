Consumers search for virtually everything. This includes the things that small businesses do, from restaurants to bespoke products. When consumers search they get organic results along with paid results. Paid search ads are systematically designed to be relevant. As a result, they’re often useful at getting consumers where they want to go. Consumers don’t tune out paid search like other types of digital ads.
This course is part of the Digital Advertising Strategy Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand why search can be a powerful part of any marketing campaign
Plan a search campaign, including: setting economic goals, defining targeting parameters, and aligning a campaign with business goals
Build a search campaign from start to ongoing optimization
Leverage Google’s tools including optimization score, campaign planner, and automated bidding
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Search Basics
We’ll start high level with an overview of the attributes that make search such a valuable tool for marketers. You’ll learn about the terms and basic systems of how Google and paid search customers use search to get their message in front of users. You’ll understand the key components of how an advertiser can move his advertisement up the search rankings.
Google's Take on Auction Ads
This week you’ll start your preparation for the Google Ads Search Certification with the first five Google study guides. You’ll build off your understanding of the value of search with an introduction to some of Google’s complementary products. Within search, you’ll learn how Google represents the components of their auction and how ads are ranked. You’ll get exposure to Google’s advice on building text ads and dive into ad extensions and how they can make your ads more dynamic.
Google's Take on Bidding, Audiences, and Tools
This week you’ll complete the Google Ads Search study guides in preparation for your certification. You’ll learn about the many data-driven tools that Google has developed to make search campaign management more accessible for small businesses. These include automated bidding systems, campaign optimization scores and recommendations, and the performance planner. You’ll also learn how to use audiences to take advantage of what Google knows about its users to help advertisers target a specific group. At the end of this module, you will be required to pass the certification exam.
Google Ads Campaigns
Now that you’re armed with your Google certification and have a mastery of the key concepts in search, you’ll put that understanding into action by creating a campaign with keywords, ads, and ad groups. This module covers the critical concepts needed to prepare for building your campaign including developing economic goals for the campaign. Then you’ll learn the best practices for making decisions around campaign settings and structure. You’ll also learn some practical optimization techniques to keep your campaign performing well.
Reviews
- 5 stars69.62%
- 4 stars15.18%
- 3 stars7.59%
- 2 stars6.32%
- 1 star1.26%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SEARCH ADVERTISING
Good Course. I recommend to do the full specialization of this course series.
Very informative and practical examples were very valuable + google certification is a plus.
Gives the basics and a little more to have enough understanding on how to create a successful google ads campaign
Amazing Course . I am more than happy to do this kind of coursera.
About the Digital Advertising Strategy Specialization
This specialization takes a critical look at digital advertising tactics for small business. Students will learn how to generate and launch ad campaigns on small budgets with limited-to-no design skills. These courses include: 1) search (Google Ads), 2) social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) and 3) native advertising (Taboola). Students who complete our search course will also gain a résumé credential through the official Google Ads Search Certification and a certification through programmatic advertising leader, The Trade Desk.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.