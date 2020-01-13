About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Digital Advertising Strategy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand why search can be a powerful part of any marketing campaign

  • Plan a search campaign, including: setting economic goals, defining targeting parameters, and aligning a campaign with business goals

  • Build a search campaign from start to ongoing optimization

  • Leverage Google’s tools including optimization score, campaign planner, and automated bidding

Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Search Basics

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 45 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

1 hour to complete

Google's Take on Auction Ads

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings
Week 3

4 hours to complete

Google's Take on Bidding, Audiences, and Tools

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

1 hour to complete

Google Ads Campaigns

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 3 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SEARCH ADVERTISING

About the Digital Advertising Strategy Specialization

Digital Advertising Strategy

Frequently Asked Questions

