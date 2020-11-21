التسويق للشركات والمشاريع الصغيرة عبر موقع يوتيوب
إنشاء قناة يوتيوب
زيادة عدد المشتركين في قناة و التفاعل مع العملاء
استخدم أدوات التحليل
في نهاية هذه الدورة، سيتعرف المتعلمون على كيفية استخدام الموقع يوتيوب للترويج لأعمالهم التجارية وشركاتهم الصغيرة. سيتعرفون على كيفية إنشاء قناة يوتيوب جدابة إحترافية ومتخصصة باستخدام حساب Gmail، وكيفية تخصيص قناتهم لجذب الجمهور المناسب والمقصود بدلك عملاء المستقبل ,وطريقة نشر مقاطع الفيديوالخاصة بمنتجك أو الخدمات المقدمة من طرف مشروعك (كالاعلانات، تقييمات المنتج أو تعليقات من زبنائك الأوفياء)، وكيفية التعاون مع القنوات الأخرى لتحسين الوصول إلى العملاء، وكيفية التفاعل مع المتلقي لجذب انتباهه لتقييم مدى فعالية قناتك في ترويج منتجك أو خدماتك. وتحديد نقاط ضعفك وما يمكنك تحسينه. استخدام تحليلات يوتيوب: باستعمالك لهذه الوسيلة يكون لك كيفية التعرف على متتبعيك و معلوماتهم الديموغرافية. ملاحظة: تعمل هذه الدورة التدريبية بشكل أفضل للمتعلمين المقيمين في منطقة أمريكا الشمالية. نعمل حاليًا على توفير نفس التجربة في مناطق أخرى.
قناة يوتيوب
التسويق الرقمي
تسويق الأعمال الصغيرة
وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي
youtube
