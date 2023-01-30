What Does A Chief Human Resources Officer Do?

Having a chief human resources officer (CHRO) to partner with the rest of the C-suite can support long-term success. Explore more about the CHRO role, how to become one, salary expectations, and more.
Within human resources (HR), the chief human resources officer (CHRO) develops and executes HR strategy for an organization’s talent management, succession planning, and more. . Having a leader focused on people can drive employee retention and benefit a business's bottom line. This article explores the role of the CHRO, its advantages for business, and how to become a CHRO.
The CHRO is a newer addition to the C-suite leadership as businesses have come to recognize the importance of having a strategy for people management.
The CHRO executes HR strategies with overall business objectives in mind such as:
Compensation
Organizational and performance management
Succession planning
Training and development
The CHRO is a strategic leader who leads managers and is indirectly responsible for all employees. This individual communicates HR implications to the executive team, shareholders, and the board of directors.
When businesses have a CHRO they gain someone who typically:
Creates succession plans for the executive management team
Develops procedures and strategies to achieve business operation objectives
Handles grievances, complaints, and disciplinary issues
Implements cost-effective and competitive recruiting and retention strategies
Knows employment-related laws and regulations
Manages company culture
Oversees talent acquisition, training, benefits, and career and leadership development
Supports the company mission and strategic vision via HR efforts
The job outlook for CHROs is strong at a 7 percent average growth between 2021 and 2031 [1]. According to Glassdoor, the estimated total pay for a CHRO in the US is $261,934 per year [2]. This figure includes an average base salary of $164,610 and $97,325 in additional pay. Additional pay may represent profit-sharing, commissions, or bonuses.
A CHRO can work in any number of business settings and either in private or public companies. You could also work with an independent HR provider. Larger health care, government, financial, and educational enterprises are more likely to have CHRO roles.
As a CHRO, expect to perform these tasks:
Plan and implement change.
Set policy for hiring, mentoring, developing, rewarding, and promoting talent.
Manage compliance, performance, benefits, and payroll.
Be accountable for employee well-being, development, and professional success.
Foster organization-wide communications.
Help value short-term costs versus long-term value of investing in human resources.
Foster diversity and equity in the workplace.
course
The aim of this course is to give you a practical guide to managing people at work. It does not matter whether you are a first time manager in a shop or a ...
4.7
(3,250 ratings)
122,896 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Decision-Making, Leadership, Management, Performance Management
As a leader in the human resources area, the CHRO needs to have a number of technical and workplace skills. These abilities can include a range of the following.
To be a CHRO, you’ll need to demonstrate a range of technical skills. These could include proficiency in:
Accounting and finance
Business data and analytics
Employment law
Ethical business practices
Global and cultural awareness
Leadership and management
Technology
A CHRO should also excel in:
Analysis
Attention to detail
Communication (verbal and written)
Conflict resolution
Organization
Problem-solving
Read more: Management Concepts Every Aspiring Manager Should Know
There are many paths to become a chief human resources officer that doesn’t require an HR background. . However, this article will focus on the traditional route to becoming a CHRO.
A CHRO’s career path typically begins with a bachelor’s degree and will later require extensive education. A Master of Business Administration (MBA) or a Master of Science or Arts in human resources or a related field can help you land in the CHRO seat.
Read more: Master of Business Administration (MBA) Guide
Professional work experience is required to pursue a career as a CHRO. Any background in recruiting, managing, assessing, and coaching people can help you become a candidate for the role.
The typical progression for jobs in human resources follows:
HR assistant: An entry-level position helps with onboarding new employees and informing existing employees about HR policies and benefits
HR specialist: Role with a specific area of responsibility, such as benefits or employee engagement
HR manager: A management role oversees programs and policies with a more holistic view of the organization’s objectives
HR director: A higher-level from a manager has a more strategic role while overseeing the others on the HR team
Of course, working your way up within human resources isn’t the only way to gain relevant experience. Taking on leadership roles and volunteering for people-related projects can also help you gain the necessary skills in people management.
specialization
Become a better manager of people. Develop strategies and skills for hiring, managing performance, and rewarding employees.
4.8
(10,572 ratings)
147,170 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Performance Management, interviewing, Human Resources (HR), Onboarding, managing people, Resource Management, Hr Strategy, Recruiting, Recruitment, Performance Appraisal, Organizational Culture, Incentive, Compensation And Benefits, Compensation Analysis
While CHRO is a growing opportunity, many organizations still don’t have an HR leader at the C-suite level. To be hired as a CHRO, you’ll need to demonstrate understanding outside of training and benefits like leadership, business operations and strategy. Taking coursework in financial operations or business analysis, can help enhance your resume and show understanding in the levers that make a business successful.
As a CHRO it’s important to cultivate a growth mindset and be able to motivate others. Articulating the company vision and inspiring people to accept change is key to being a successful CHRO. Some relevant skills to have include:
Strategic decisions-making skills
Data literacy
Ability to access employees
Ability to identity talent gaps or skills
At the same time, show your willingness to try new things and learn from your failures. A CHRO will be asking employees to do the same thing.
Consider getting certified by industry groups. The Society for Human Resource Management offers SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP certifications. The certified professional (SHRM-CP) tests basic knowledge of HR practices and principles. More experienced HR employees can seek senior certified professional (SHRM-SCP) standing. This certification exam is more strategically oriented and focuses on skills related such as:
Developing HR policies and procedures
Overseeing the execution of integrated HR operations
Directing an entire HR enterprise
Leading the alignment of HR strategies to organizational goals
You might also look into credentials from the Human Resource Certification Institute, including:
Associate Professional in Human Resources (aPHR), which is for entry level HR employees
Professional in Human Resources—International (PHRi), which is for established HR practitioners working outside of the United States
Senior Professional in Human Resources, which takes a more holistic approach to HR skills at the strategic, leadership level
You can find many ways to expand your skills and develop your talent for human resources. On Coursera, consider taking theHuman Resource Management: HR for People Managers orLeading: Human Resource Management and Leadership. You can also develop your facility in a particular area by taking a course such asHuman Resources Analytics orHiring Practices. These courses can help provide you with leadership skills to advance in your career.
specialization
Become a better manager of people. Develop strategies and skills for hiring, managing performance, and rewarding employees.
4.8
(10,572 ratings)
147,170 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Performance Management, interviewing, Human Resources (HR), Onboarding, managing people, Resource Management, Hr Strategy, Recruiting, Recruitment, Performance Appraisal, Organizational Culture, Incentive, Compensation And Benefits, Compensation Analysis
specialization
Get ready for the Future of Work. Leading people and organisations to adapt, compete and succeed in a complex, global environment.
4.9
(1,855 ratings)
32,150 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Strategic Thinking, Human Resources (HR), Visionary leadership, Organisational design, Value Chain, Organisational leadership, Organisational alignment, Change planning, Motivation, Diversity and Inclusion, Communication, Staff Management, Leadership Development, Leadership, Brand Management
course
With advances in technology and cloud computing, there are now numerous data sources available to guide decision-making and drive organizational success. ...
4.6
(1,049 ratings)
51,521 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Data Analysis, HR Lifecycle, Strategic Mindset, Human Resources Best Practices
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Human Resources Managers. https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/human-resources-managers.htm." Accessed January 5, 2023.
Glassdoor. "Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/chief-human-resources-officer-salary-SRCH_KO0,29.htm#:~:text=." Accessed January 5, 2023
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.