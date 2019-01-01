Most Popular Specializations of 2019

Python for Everybody
University of Michigan
Deep Learning
DeepLearning.AI
Google IT Support
Architecting with Google Compute Engine
Google Cloud
Applied Data Science with Python
University of Michigan
Data Science
Johns Hopkins University
Excel Skills for Business
Macquarie University
Data Engineering, Big Data, and Machine Learning on GCP
Google Cloud
Improve Your English Communication Skills
Georgia Institute of Technology
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera