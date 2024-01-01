Explore Our Advanced Algorithms Courses
Princeton University
Skills you'll gain: Mathematics, Algorithms, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Theoretical Computer Science, Combinatorics
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Theoretical Computer Science, Data Structures, Computer Programming, Graph Theory, Problem Solving, Computational Logic, Computational Thinking, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Python Programming
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Computer Programming, Mathematics, Theoretical Computer Science, Graph Theory, Algebra, Computational Thinking, Data Structures
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Computer Programming, Problem Solving, Theoretical Computer Science, Computational Logic, Computational Thinking, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Data Structures, Python Programming
Princeton University
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Computer Programming, Critical Thinking, Microarchitecture, Problem Solving, Software Architecture, Software-Defined Networking, System Software, Software Engineering
University of Toronto
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Machine Learning, Python Programming, Computer Programming, Mathematics, Theoretical Computer Science, Estimation, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Applied Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Software Engineering, Computer Programming Tools, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Strategy and Operations, Systems Design, General Statistics, Probability Distribution, Regression, Artificial Neural Networks, Planning
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Data Structures, Algorithms, Graph Theory, Theoretical Computer Science, Python Programming
National Taiwan University
Skills you'll gain: Operations Research, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Algorithms, Linear Algebra
University of Toronto
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Theoretical Computer Science, Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Computer Programming, Planning
Skills you'll gain: Communication, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Exploratory Data Analysis, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Planning, Probability Distribution, Project Management, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Analysis, Tableau Software
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular algorithms courses
- Analysis of Algorithms: Princeton University
- Foundations of Data Structures and Algorithms: University of Colorado Boulder
- Advanced Algorithms and Complexity: University of California San Diego
- Dynamic Programming, Greedy Algorithms: University of Colorado Boulder
- Computer Architecture: Princeton University
- I/O-efficient algorithms: EIT Digital
- Self-Driving Cars: University of Toronto
- Trees and Graphs: Basics: University of Colorado Boulder
- Operations Research (3): Theory: National Taiwan University
- DevOps, DataOps, MLOps: Duke University