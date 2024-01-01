115 results for "business intelligence concepts, tools, and applications"
University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Business Intelligence, Data Visualization
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Operations Management, Strategy, Marketing, Business Development, Supply Chain and Logistics, Culture, Sales, Supply Chain Systems, Accounting, B2B Sales, Business Transformation, Marketing Management, Operational Analysis, Organizational Development, Risk Management, Transportation Operations Management, Business Analysis, Communication, Entrepreneurship, Market Research, Regulations and Compliance
Skills you'll gain: Business Transformation, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing
SkillUp EdTech
Skills you'll gain: Software Engineering, Agile Software Development, Computer Programming, Software Engineering Tools, Application Development, Programming Principles, Software Architecture, Communication, Cloud Applications, Full-Stack Web Development, Scrum (Software Development), Leadership and Management, Project Management, Business Analysis, Cloud Computing, IBM Cloud, Information Technology, Operating Systems, Python Programming, Risk Management
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Project Management, Planning, Strategy and Operations, Product Management, Agile Software Development, People Management, Strategy, Scrum (Software Development), Performance Management, Risk Management, Business Process Management, Business Communication, Decision Making, Adaptability, Organizational Development, Product Development, Data Analysis, Estimation, Budget Management
Northeastern University
Skills you'll gain: Data Analysis, Data Management
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Cloud Applications, Python Programming, IBM Cloud, Application Development, Cloud Infrastructure, Computer Programming, DevOps, Cloud Platforms, Javascript, Web Development, Cloud Management, Software Engineering, Software Architecture, Cloud API, Cloud-Based Integration, Full-Stack Web Development, Cloud Storage, Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Software As A Service, Microarchitecture, Distributed Computing Architecture, Docker (Software), Kubernetes, Software Engineering Tools, Django (Web Framework), NoSQL, SQL, Collaboration, Computer Science, Data Analysis, Front-End Web Development, Leadership and Management, Mergers & Acquisitions, React (web framework)
Skills you'll gain: DevOps, Mobile Security, Software Security, System Software, Cyberattacks, Leadership and Management
Fundação Instituto de Administração
Skills you'll gain: Customer Analysis, Decision Making, Market Analysis, Marketing, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Business Analysis, Business Intelligence, Leadership and Management
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular business intelligence concepts, tools, and applications courses
- Business Intelligence Concepts, Tools, and Applications: University of Colorado System
- International Business: University of Colorado Boulder
- Generative AI Fundamentals: IBM
- Generative AI for Data Analysts: IBM
- AWS Database Specialty Certification: EDUCBA
- IBM IT Project Manager: SkillUp EdTech
- Project Management: University of Colorado Boulder
- Healthcare Analytics Essentials: Northeastern University
- IBM Full Stack Software Developer: IBM
- Cyber Threat Intelligence: IBM