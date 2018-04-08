Browse Branding for Business Courses
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Finance, General Accounting, Decision Making, Financial Accounting, Strategy and Operations, Account Management, Accounts Payable and Receivable, Cost Accounting, Leadership and Management, Strategy, Cash Management, Communication, Financial Analysis, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Marketing, Brand Management, Budget Management, Customer Analysis, Market Analysis, Marketing Design, Product Marketing, Product Strategy, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Performance Management, Business Analysis, Customer Relationship Management, Digital Marketing, Estimation, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Change Management, Human Resources Operations, Organizational Development, People Management, Planning, Operations Management
- Status: Free
The State University of New York
Skills you'll gain: Strategy, Brand Management, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Communication, E-Commerce, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Business Development, Research and Design
- Status: Free
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Brand Management, Leadership and Management, Marketing
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Digital Marketing, Social Media, Advertising, Communication, Media Strategy & Planning, Marketing Management, Customer Analysis, Brand Management, Business Analysis, Marketing Design, Sales, Strategy and Operations, Data Analysis, General Statistics, Market Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Creativity, Planning, Entrepreneurship
- Status: Free
Università Bocconi
Skills you'll gain: Design and Product, Marketing, Business Analysis, Customer Analysis, Product Marketing, Product Strategy, Brand Management, Communication, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Marketing Management, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Accounting, Finance, Financial Analysis, Financial Accounting, Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Strategy, Decision Making, Critical Thinking, Financial Management, Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Market Analysis, General Accounting, Taxes, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Entrepreneurship, Investment Management, Management Accounting, Market Research, Communication, Risk Management, Mergers & Acquisitions, Problem Solving, Regulations and Compliance, Cost Accounting, Probability & Statistics, Data Management, Account Management, Digital Marketing, Business Development, Accounts Payable and Receivable, Corporate Accouting, Exploratory Data Analysis, Marketing Management, Statistical Programming, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Business Intelligence, Media Strategy & Planning, Behavioral Economics, Culture, Data Visualization, Leadership Development, Audit, Business Transformation, Innovation, Planning, Statistical Analysis, Product Strategy, Research and Design, Banking, Customer Analysis, General Statistics, Organizational Development, Performance Management, Brand Management, Cash Management, Python Programming, Sales, Business Communication, People Analysis, R Programming, Social Media, Correlation And Dependence, Creativity, Data Analysis Software, Machine Learning, Product Management, Securities Trading, Human Learning, Professional Development, Advertising, Business Design, Customer Relationship Management, Design and Product, Influencing, Regression, Operational Analysis, People Management, Product Development, Econometrics, Interactive Data Visualization, Budget Management, Change Management, Conflict Management, Marketing Design, Statistical Machine Learning, Project Management, Advertising Sales, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Big Data, Collaboration, Emotional Intelligence, Forecasting, Human Resources, Operations Management, Payments, Plot (Graphics), Probability Distribution, Benefits, Data Model, Product Design, Negotiation, Algorithms, Data Structures, Data Visualization Software, Statistical Tests, Storytelling, Computer Programming, Data Mining, Employee Relations, Product Lifecycle, Securities Sales, Visualization (Computer Graphics), Business Research, Machine Learning Algorithms, Supplier Relationship Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Contract Management, Extract, Transform, Load, Visual Design, Entrepreneurial Finance, Game Theory, Accounting Software, Natural Language Processing, SQL, Theoretical Computer Science, BlockChain, Data Architecture, Microsoft Excel
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Market Research, Culture, Strategy, Business Psychology, Decision Making, Entrepreneurship, Design and Product, Product Design, Marketing, Research and Design, Market Analysis, Business Development, Marketing Management, Brand Management, Business Analysis, Critical Thinking, Customer Analysis, People Analysis, Problem Solving, Product Management, Business Transformation, Product Lifecycle, Advertising, Advertising Sales
- Status: Free
Università Bocconi
Skills you'll gain: Brand Management, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Retail Sales, Strategy, Communication, Market Analysis, Media Strategy & Planning, Product Development, Product Management, Product Strategy
IE Business School
Skills you'll gain: Brand Management, Marketing, Leadership and Management, Advertising, Communication, Strategy, Creativity, Strategy and Operations, Digital Marketing, User Experience, Customer Analysis, Design and Product, Media Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Customer Support, Social Media, Storytelling, User Experience Design, Visual Design, Graphic Design, Journalism
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Strategy, Critical Thinking, Design and Product, Innovation, Marketing, Brand Management, Sales, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Business Development, Product Design, Product Development, Product Management, Product Strategy, Research and Design
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Accounting, Management Accounting, Account Management, Cost Accounting, Decision Making, Financial Accounting, Financial Analysis, Marketing Management, Marketing, Media Strategy & Planning, Financial Management, Strategy, General Accounting, Brand Management, Market Research, Planning, Budget Management, Communication, Market Analysis, Correlation And Dependence, Design and Product, Supply Chain and Logistics, Business Research, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Operations Management
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy, Retail Store Operations, E-Commerce, Marketing, Retail Sales, Sales, Strategy and Operations, Brand Management, Human Resources, Organizational Development, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, Data Analysis, Human Resources Operations, People Development, Performance Management, Talent Management, Market Analysis, Operations Management, People Analysis, Product Strategy, Compensation
