18 results for "creative writing: the craft of character"
- Status: Free
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Planning
- Status: Free
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Writing
Skills you'll gain: Communication, Leadership and Management, Planning, Problem Solving, Project Management
Microsoft
Skills you'll gain: Collaboration, Communication, Computer Graphics, Microsoft Excel, Visual Design, Research and Design, Writing, Interactive Data Visualization, Software Engineering Tools, User Experience Design
- Status: Free
The University of Sydney
Skills you'll gain: Resilience
- Status: Free
Michigan State University
Skills you'll gain: Writing
- Status: Free
Michigan State University
- Status: Free
Vanderbilt University
Skills you'll gain: Storytelling
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular creative writing: the craft of character courses
- Creative Writing: The Craft of Character: Wesleyan University
- Teaching EFL/ESL Reading: A Task Based Approach: University of London
- Plagues, Witches, and War: The Worlds of Historical Fiction: University of Virginia
- Capstone: Applying Project Management in the Real World: Google
- Creative Writing: The Craft of Plot: Wesleyan University
- Work Smarter with Microsoft Word: Microsoft
- Positive Psychiatry and Mental Health: The University of Sydney
- Introduction to Technical Writing: Board Infinity
- Write A Feature Length Screenplay For Film Or Television: Michigan State University
- Script Writing: Write a Pilot Episode for a TV or Web Series (Project-Centered Course): Michigan State University