University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Analysis, Analytics, Back-End Web Development, Big Data, Communication, Computer Graphics, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Visualization, Design and Product, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Journalism, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Product Management, Product Marketing, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy and Operations, Virtual Reality, Web Development
4.7
(21.3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Meta
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand Management, Budget Management, Business Communication, Communication, Computer Networking, Data Analysis, Database Administration, Databases, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, Finance, Influencing, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Measurement, Media Market, Network Security, Probability & Statistics, Public Relations, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Social Media, Social Media Marketing, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, Writing
4.8
(10.1k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: E-Commerce, Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Market Research, Digital Marketing, Social Media, Communication, Data Analysis, Brand Management, Research and Design, Customer Relationship Management, Entrepreneurship, Sales, Customer Success, Finance
4.8
(310 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Back-End Web Development, Big Data, Brand Management, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Networking, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Data Analysis, Data Management, Digital Marketing, E-Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Analysis, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Networking Hardware, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy and Operations, Web Development
4.8
(359 reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of California, Davis
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Application Development, Back-End Web Development, Communication, Content Marketing, Data Management, Data Model, Data Structures, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Forecasting, Influencing, Market Research, Marketing, Mathematical Optimization, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Project Management, Research and Design, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(10.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Digital Marketing Institute
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand Management, Business Psychology, Communication, Culture, Design and Product, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Influencing, Leadership and Management, LinkedIn, Market Analysis, Marketing, Planning, Product Design, Project Management, Public Relations, Sales, Social Media, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.5
(108 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months