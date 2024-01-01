Explore Our French Language Courses for Beginners
University of California, Davis
Skills you'll gain: Communication, Writing, Culture
- Status: Free
California Institute of the Arts
Skills you'll gain: Critical Thinking, Graphic Design, Visual Design, Creativity, Interactive Design, Marketing Design, Visualization (Computer Graphics)
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Computer Programming, Data Analysis
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Communication
- Status: Free
The University of Edinburgh
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Computer Programming, Problem Solving, Computer Graphics, Creativity, Decision Making, Programming Principles, Critical Thinking, Other Programming Languages, System Programming
IE Business School
Skills you'll gain: Brand Management, Marketing, Leadership and Management, Advertising, Communication, Strategy, Creativity, Strategy and Operations, Digital Marketing, User Experience, Customer Analysis, Design and Product, Media Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Customer Support, Social Media, Storytelling, User Experience Design, Visual Design, Graphic Design, Journalism
- Status: Free
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Entrepreneurship, Business Analysis, Market Research, Planning, Marketing, Business Development, Decision Making
- First Step Korean: Yonsei University
- Learn Spanish: Basic Spanish Vocabulary: University of California, Davis
- Miracles of Human Language: An Introduction to Linguistics: Universiteit Leiden
- Introduction to Psychology: Yale University
- The Language of Design: Form and Meaning: California Institute of the Arts
- Python for Data Science, AI & Development: IBM
- The Pronunciation of American English: University of California, Irvine
- Code Yourself! An Introduction to Programming: The University of Edinburgh
- Branding: The Creative Journey: IE Business School
- Learn to Speak Korean 1: Yonsei University