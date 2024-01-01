13 results for "machine learning foundations: a case study approach"
University of Washington
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Data Analysis, Machine Learning Software, Statistical Machine Learning, Python Programming, Computer Programming, Exploratory Data Analysis, Regression
University of Washington
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Python Programming, Probability & Statistics, Data Analysis, Machine Learning Software, Statistical Machine Learning
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, SAS (Software), Human Learning
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Machine Learning Algorithms, Python Programming, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Software, Statistical Programming, Computer Vision, Computer Programming, Human Learning, General Statistics, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving
New York University
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Algorithms, Finance, Mathematics, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Data Analysis, Reinforcement Learning, Tensorflow
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Problem Solving, Algorithms, Computational Logic, Critical Thinking, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Process Analysis
- Status: Free
The University of Edinburgh
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Customer Analysis, Data Analysis, Marketing, Business Analysis, General Statistics, Market Analysis, Market Research, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Machine Learning, Regression
California Institute of the Arts
Skills you'll gain: Graphic Design
Yonsei University
Skills you'll gain: Customer Analysis, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Marketing, Product Management, Product Strategy, Strategy, Market Research, Media Strategy & Planning, Product Marketing
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular machine learning foundations: a case study approach courses
- Machine Learning Foundations: A Case Study Approach: University of Washington
- Machine Learning: Clustering & Retrieval: University of Washington
- Machine Learning Using SAS Viya: SAS
- Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs): DeepLearning.AI
- Machine Learning and Reinforcement Learning in Finance: New York University
- Computational Thinking for Problem Solving: University of Pennsylvania
- Foundations of Hotel Budgeting and Forecasting: Starweaver
- Know Thyself - The Value and Limits of Self-Knowledge: The Examined Life: The University of Edinburgh
- Resilient Teaching Through Times of Crisis and Change: University of Michigan
- Applying Data Analytics in Marketing: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign