UNSW Sydney (The University of New South Wales)
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Strategy and Operations, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Vision, Correlation And Dependence, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Business Psychology, Mathematics, Theoretical Computer Science, Human Resources, Linear Algebra, Regression, Probability & Statistics
4.6
(65 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 3+ Months
University of Toronto
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, ArcGIS, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Vision, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Model, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Geographic Information System, Geometry, Geovisualization, Machine Learning, Map, Mathematics, Spatial Analysis, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.9
(2.2k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Logic, Communication, Feature Engineering, Network Architecture, Computer Networking, Systems Design, Language, Python Programming, Operations Research, Computer Graphics, Design and Product, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, User Experience, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Estimation, Security Engineering, Research and Design, Computer Architecture, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Internet Of Things, Computational Logic, Analysis, Statistical Visualization, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science, Leadership and Management, Algorithms, Computer Programming, Applied Mathematics, Simulation, Data Visualization, Interfaces, Electronics, Programming Principles, Statistical Machine Learning, Entrepreneurship, Hardware Design, Power Electronics, System Software, Human Computer Interaction, Operating Systems, User Research, Geometry, Data Management
Earn a degree
Degree
Remote sensing involves gathering information by inspecting objects or phenomena from a distance, as opposed to viewing them close at hand and examining them by sight or touch. Most of the time, remote sensing applies to observing and gaining information about the Earth, often by satellite or aerial imaging. Using remote sensing allows scientists and organizations to obtain insight about the objects they're viewing for scientific study. With remote sensing, you can use photography and video to see much more than you could from the ground, and you can employ special cameras to observe radiation and temperature changes or sonar to mark distances from the ocean floor to the surface.
Remote sensing allows you to view and observe conditions and data about the Earth and the oceans that you would never be able to see from the ground or in a laboratory. With remote sensing, you can map forest fires and fight them more effectively or observe land usage over large areas. Meteorologists use remote sensing to determine weather patterns and make predictions, while geologists rely on remote sensing to watch volcanoes and track seismic changes. Oceanographers map the ocean floor and watch coastal erosion and tidal changes with remote sensing as well. It's a valuable tool that gives you rich insight on how the planet operates and changes.
If you have a broad knowledge of remote sensing and its applications, you can find a career in geography, physical science, surveying, or one of many other fields. Government agencies and other organizations use remote sensing for scientific research and policy setting, and there are job opportunities in those fields. Remote sensing is a crucial skill for environmental science careers, as well as for mapmaking and Geographic Information Systems. You can also work analyzing data or building databases of geospatial information. You can even use remote sensing imaging to create beautiful works of art.
With online courses on Coursera, you can gain a thorough understanding or remote sensing on your own schedule and at a pace that benefits your lifestyle. Take a survey course to learn the basics, and then you can move on to more specific subjects, like spatial analysis, climate change modeling, or how remote sensing can help achieve sustainable development. You'll learn from highly esteemed partners in academia from the University of Chicago to the University of Barcelona. You can take the knowledge you've gained from online courses on Coursera and use them in a new career or apply them where you work now—and you can do so with confidence.