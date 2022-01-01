University of Maryland, College Park
Software security is the umbrella term for all products, services and procedures meant to protect software from any and all compromises to its integrity and authentication. When software is compromised, it is known as a breach or Denial of Service (DoS). In a software breach, hackers generally try to steal information, submit malware into the software, or create other hazards that disrupt the algorithms upon which the software is based.
As the internet churns faster and new technologies are introduced and connected to networks, it is critical that security firms control their data to make it secure. Software security can control the display of data on our laptops, smartphones, and tablets and can also protect network data and infrastructure from cyberattacks or Denial of Service activities.
"Software programs are the fuel that drives most business processes today, and knowing how to keep these programs safe and secure in your particular field can be an important driver in your professional success. Protecting data is as important in retail and manufacturing companies as it is to banks and payment processing firms. Learning about software security can help you understand how businesses operate today and into the future. Enhanced learning of software security can also enhance your career prospects on the technology side of your field.
Published reports show that the global software security market is ready for more growth in the next few years. Market estimates show the value of global cybersecurity at about $173 billion in 2020, and that's expected to grow to $270 billion by 2026. More than three-fourths of spending on software security will be for externally managed security services.
When you learn more about software security, you gain a valuable asset over peers in your profession. To start the right way, focus on one particular project or a series of projects. Get good at uncovering issues in software security, and you will eventually develop a serious level of proficiency in understanding software security.
If you're an ambitious, detail-focused and highly meticulous person, tackling a deeper study into cybersecurity practices may be the career boost you are seeking. Just jump in and get started learning. There are so many avenues to begin your deep dive into software security, from local networks of professional software developers, to online educational outlets like Coursera.
Through online courses on Coursera, you will learn about vulnerabilities in certain types of software, the hackers that commit these crimes, and the methods used in these attacks. More importantly, your coursework will include attack mitigation techniques to prevent further intrusions into networks.
You may already be a junior programmer or a new data analyst, and eager to learn more about software security. When you start increasing your learning about cybersecurity practices, you are gaining knowledge that will lift up your technology career prospects.