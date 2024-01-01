Browse Windows Server Courses
University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Network Security, Operating Systems, Security Strategy, System Security, Computer Networking, Computer Security Models, Security Engineering, Security Software, Software Security, Computer Security Incident Management, Leadership and Management
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Leadership and Management
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Microsoft Azure, Cloud Management, Cloud Applications, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Network Security, Cloud Engineering, Cloud Standards, DevOps, Leadership and Management, System Security, Cloud Storage, Machine Learning, Software As A Service, Billing & Invoicing, Cloud-Based Integration, Software Security, Cost Accounting, Data Management, Devops Tools, Network Architecture, Regulations and Compliance, Security Software, Databases
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Microsoft Azure
Skills you'll gain: Data Management, Microsoft Azure, Extract, Transform, Load, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Data Warehousing, Cloud-Based Integration, Cloud Storage, Data Architecture, Cloud Engineering, Cloud Platforms, Databases, SQL, Data Analysis, Data Structures, Distributed Computing Architecture, Cloud Management, Warehouse Management, Leadership and Management, Apache, Continuous Integration, Operational Analysis
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Applications, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Microsoft Azure, Cloud Management, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Standards, Cloud-Based Integration, Software As A Service, Billing & Invoicing, Cloud Storage, Databases
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Microsoft Azure, Network Security
Skills you'll gain: Microsoft Azure, Cloud Computing, Cloud Applications, Cloud Management, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Cloud Engineering, Cloud-Based Integration, Application Development, Computer Programming, Software Security, Web Development, Cloud API, Data Management, DevOps, System Security, Databases, Software Engineering, Computer Networking, Data Structures, Data Warehousing, Network Architecture, Network Security, Linux, Accounting, Communication
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Collaboration, Communication, Google Cloud Platform, Cloud Applications, User Experience, Cloud Platforms, Leadership and Management, Cloud Computing, Business Communication, Organizational Development, Google App Engine, Cloud Storage, Data Management, Planning, Problem Solving, Business Analysis, Spreadsheet Software, Business Process Management, Data Visualization, Other Cloud Platforms and Tools, Project Management, Writing, Professional Development, Data Analysis, Strategy, Databases, Design and Product, Visual Design, Graphic Design
LearnQuest
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms, Software As A Service, Cloud Storage, Google Cloud Platform, Internet Of Things, Microsoft Azure
Searches related to windows server
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular windows server courses
- Windows Server Management and Security: University of Colorado System
- System Administration and IT Infrastructure Services: Google
- Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep: Microsoft
- Azure: Create a Virtual Machine and Deploy a Web Server: Coursera Project Network
- Command Line in Linux: Coursera Project Network
- Endpoints and Systems: Cisco Learning and Certifications
- Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate (DP-203): Microsoft
- Introduction to Microsoft Azure Cloud Services: Microsoft
- Introduction to Networking and Cloud Computing: Microsoft
- Microsoft Azure Developer Associate (AZ-204): Microsoft