Course 12 of 13 in the
IBM DevOps and Software Engineering
Intermediate Level

Only basic computer literacy is required. This course is suitable for anyone with or without a college degree or prior programming experience.

English

What you will learn

  • Explain security by design, learn to develop applications using security by design principles; perform defensive coding following OWASP principles.

  • Describe IBM cloud container vulnerability; perform vulnerability scanning and pen testing with Kali Linux.

  • Describe what to look for when an app is misbehaving; perform troubleshooting using logging, stack trace, and log analytics.

  • Explain concepts like 4 Golden Signals, list tools for app monitoring and troubleshooting, and monitor and troubleshoot using Prometheus and Grafana.

Course 12 of 13 in the
IBM DevOps and Software Engineering
Intermediate Level

Only basic computer literacy is required. This course is suitable for anyone with or without a college degree or prior programming experience.

English

