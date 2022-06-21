This course describes security best practices that developers follow when developing applications. It also teaches you how to effectively monitor and troubleshoot applications using related tools.
This course is part of the IBM DevOps and Software Engineering Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Only basic computer literacy is required. This course is suitable for anyone with or without a college degree or prior programming experience.
What you will learn
Explain security by design, learn to develop applications using security by design principles; perform defensive coding following OWASP principles.
Describe IBM cloud container vulnerability; perform vulnerability scanning and pen testing with Kali Linux.
Describe what to look for when an app is misbehaving; perform troubleshooting using logging, stack trace, and log analytics.
Explain concepts like 4 Golden Signals, list tools for app monitoring and troubleshooting, and monitor and troubleshoot using Prometheus and Grafana.
Only basic computer literacy is required. This course is suitable for anyone with or without a college degree or prior programming experience.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
About the IBM DevOps and Software Engineering Professional Certificate
DevOps professionals are in high demand! According to a recent GitLab report, DevOps skills are expected to grow 122% over the next five years, making it one of the fastest growing skills in the workforce.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
Do I need to know anything about DevOps to take this course?
Which software tools are required?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.