In this course you will focus on process improvement. You will learn how to set organizational priorities for continuous process improvement, how to execute process improvement projects, and how to sustain the initiative for continuous improvements.
This course is part of the Value Chain Management Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Lean Manufacturing
- Program Management
- Six Sigma
- Process Control
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation & Quality Management and Process Improvement
Process Improvement Projects in Continuous Improvement Programs
Measurement and Analysis for Process Improvements
Designing Improvements and Sustaining Changes
Reviews
- 5 stars75.22%
- 4 stars17.82%
- 3 stars3.23%
- 2 stars1.46%
- 1 star2.25%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PROCESS IMPROVEMENT
This course increased my knowledge.I did this with enthusiasm. I m so happy. I hope follow next course. This course help my university education and my degree.
A great course, making one aware how disruptive innovation and using latest technologies in operations management is creating new business opportunities.
This kind of quality and depth is what courses on Coursera should strive for. Gopesh is extremely knowledgeable and likable; really enjoyed the learning opportunity!
Professor Explanation was very clear. He explained each scenarios with real time business examples, which was helping to understand the concept very clearly.
About the Value Chain Management Specialization
The purpose of organizations is to produce and deliver goods and services of value to customers while generating a surplus for owners. Value chain management focuses on understanding what different customers value, measuring inputs and outputs to assess value, and generating higher value for customers and surpluses for organizations.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.