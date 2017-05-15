About this Course

Course 4 of 7 in the
Value Chain Management Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Lean Manufacturing
  • Program Management
  • Six Sigma
  • Process Control
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Course Orientation & Quality Management and Process Improvement

6 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 106 min), 6 readings, 14 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Process Improvement Projects in Continuous Improvement Programs

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 104 min), 2 readings, 12 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Measurement and Analysis for Process Improvements

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 130 min), 2 readings, 13 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Designing Improvements and Sustaining Changes

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 129 min), 4 readings, 10 quizzes

