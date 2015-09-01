About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Security in Google Cloud en Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
French

What you will learn

  • Appliquer les techniques et les bonnes pratiques pour sécuriser Compute Engine

  • Appliquer les techniques et les bonnes pratiques pour sécuriser les données cloud

  • Appliquer les techniques et les bonnes pratiques pour sécuriser les applications

  • Appliquer les techniques et bonnes pratiques pour sécuriser Kubernetes

Skills you will gain

  • Authorization
  • Key (Cryptography)
  • Application Security
  • Internet Security
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Security in Google Cloud en Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
French

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Bienvenue dans le cours sur les bonnes pratiques de sécurité dans Google Cloud

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Sécurisation de Compute Engine : Techniques et bonnes pratiques

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 29 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Sécuriser les données cloud : Techniques et bonnes pratiques

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Sécurité des applications : Techniques et bonnes pratiques

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 25 min)

About the Security in Google Cloud en Français Specialization

Security in Google Cloud en Français

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder