Practical Vim Editor Commands On Linux
Vim, or vi improved, is a standard editor on Linux. It comes with virtually every version of Linux out there and is available on Mac and Windows as well. If you are in a situation where you need to edit from the command line, for example when you ssh into another system, vim will be there. Vim is an ordinary text editor, like notepad. It inserts no special characters into the text document unless you tell it to. Vim has some powerful commands that make it fast and efficient. Vim also has a large user community, so once you are up and running with it, you can easily find the commands you are looking for online. In this course, you will clean and standardize a Vocabulary list file using Vim commands. You will come away with a gentle and not overwhelming introduction to the Vim editor. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Linux
Vim
Text Editing
Editor
Command Line
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Open a File for Editing, insert text, write, and quit.
Modify text in a file using append, change word, and replace.
Use command mode to search for patterns in a file.
Replace text in a file using the s command.
Copy, remove and paste using yank, put and delete.
by ABSep 13, 2020
this lesson was great. it is somewhat hard at first but when you do really understand it, you find it to be a very interesting lesson.
by MNAug 12, 2020
Decent for a basic course. More advanced course would be welcome.
by JKSep 14, 2020
Thank you so much instructor,I really enjoyed the project and now have a firm grip over the editor
by NTSep 30, 2020
I enjoyed it as my first project-based course. It was easy to finish although I did struggle with the split-screen function. Recommended.
