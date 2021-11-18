Technische Universität München (TUM) Logo

Technische Universität München (TUM) is one of Europe’s top universities. It is committed to excellence in research and teaching, interdisciplinary education and the active promotion of promising young scientists. The university forges strong links with companies and scientific institutions across the world. TUM was one of the first universities in Germany to be named a University of Excellence. TUM does not pass any personal data to the platform providers. If you take part in one of our MOOCs, please refer to the data protection guidelines in the terms and conditions of the provider.

Cost Accounting
Cost Accounting Specialization

Digitalisation in Aeronautics and Space
Digitalisation in Aeronautics and Space Specialization

Ana Rivas

Ana Rivas

MA
Benjamin Büttner

Benjamin Büttner

PhD
Carlo Russo

Carlo Russo

Associate Professor
University of Cassino and Lazio Meridionale
Chenguang Li

Chenguang Li

Research Economist
University College Dublin
Faical Akaichi

Faical Akaichi

Research Economist
Scotland’s Rural College
Francesco Bimbo

Francesco Bimbo

Research Economist
Wageningen University
Guenter W. Hein

Guenter W. Hein

Professor
Departement for Satellite Navigation (Bundeswehr University Munich)
Gunther Friedl

Gunther Friedl

Prof. Dr.
Chair of Management Accounting
Hannes Lang

Hannes Lang

Research Associate
Technical University of Munich
Klaus Drechsler

Klaus Drechsler

Prof. Dr.-Ing.
Chair of Carbon Composites
Luisa Menapace

Luisa Menapace

Professor
Technical University of Munich
Marcus Witter

Marcus Witter

M.Sc.
Chair of Management Accounting
Montserrat Costa-Font

Montserrat Costa-Font

Research Economist
Scotland’s Rural College
Peter Biberthaler

Peter Biberthaler

Professor, MD
Trauma Surgery
Peter Schaefer

Peter Schaefer

Dr.
Chair of Management Accounting
www.tum.de
TU.Muenchen
TU_Muenchen
`` TUMuenchen1
