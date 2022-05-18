Blockchain Developer Salary Guide: How Much Can You Make?

Explore roles, responsibilities, and salary ranges for careers in blockchain development.
Blockchains or, decentralized and encrypted databases, are a prime example of disruptive technology. The value of its applications has become apparent in recent years as use cases such as supply chain management continue to emerge. These circumstances mean that the demand for blockchain developers is high [1]. Interested in learning how that demand translates into compensation? Use the guide below to discover blockchain developer salary insights and career opportunities.
A blockchain developer designs, develops, and tests blockchain systems and applications. There are two types of blockchain developers: core and software. Core blockchain developers work on system architecture. They manage cybersecurity measures and supervise the blockchain network. Blockchain software developers design and create applications for blockchain platforms.
There are several ways for aspiring blockchain developers to gain the expertise needed to perform an entry-level role:
Degrees. Blockchain developers often have degrees in computer science, information security, or a related discipline. For example, a core blockchain developer may pursue a Master of Computer and Information Technology.
Professional certifications. Degrees are not the only way to prepare yourself for a role in blockchain development. Employers may accept or even prefer candidates who have certifications in relevant areas of expertise. Someone interested in becoming a blockchain software engineer may consider the IBM DevOps and Software Engineering Professional Certificate.
A combination of credentials and experience.There is no one-size-fits-all approach to learning how to become a blockchain developer. Suppose you are transitioning into blockchain development from a related field. In that case, you can build upon your existing experience with blockchain-specific courses like the Blockchain Applications Certificate offered by Duke University.
Glassdoor puts the average blockchain developer salary for all years of experience at $119,614 [2]. This figure can be broken down into three levels of expertise:
1. Median Entry-Level Blockchain Developer Salary (1-3 years:) $117,711
Range: $53,000 to $272,000
2. MedianIntermediate Blockchain Developer Salary (4-6 years:) $119,652
Range: $49,000 to $308,000
3. Median Senior Blockchain Developer Salary (7-9 years:) $123,845
Range: $45,000 to $354,000
The data above is based on information collected by employers and employees who use the Glassdoor platform as of May 2022. Comparing salary insights from several sources is an excellent way to gain a broader perspective of the blockchain industry. For example, ZipRecruiter reports a higher average blockchain developer salary among their users—$154,550 [3]. If you are interested in learning about salary ranges from specific companies, consider searching for salary information by employer. For example, Microsoft’s average base salary for blockchain developers ranges from $101,710 to $115,935, according to Glassdoor [4].
Between 2020 and 2030, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects 13 percent job growth, including 667,600 new jobs, in the computer and information technology field. In addition to above-average job growth, computer and information technology positions typically offer above-average salaries [5]. The following sections examine blockchain developer career paths, requirements, and courses that may help you get started.
Management of blockchain network security
Integrations between blockchains and other services
Development and optimization of blockchain protocols
Cybersecurity
Software development
Data structurization
Blockchain architecture
Applied Cryptography Specialization from University of Colorado
Develop software and applications for blockchain platforms.
Research and maintain blockchain infrastructure.
Implement software features and verify functionality.
Decentralized application (dApp) expertise
End-to-end software design and development
Knowledge of blockchain architecture
Data structurization
Decentralized Applications (Dapps) from University at Buffalo, the State University of New York
Develop smart contracts.
Audit smart contracts.
Translate business goals into technical requirements.
Communicate with users.
Smart contract programming languages like Solidity
Business expertise
Software development and testing
Smart Contracts from the University at Buffalo, the State University of New York
Ensure and manage the quality of blockchain development.
Write and implement software testing.
Handle automation initiatives and dashboards.
Engineering
Project management
Software development and testing
Engineering Project Management from Rice University
If you are new to the field, consider taking an introductory course like Blockchain Foundations and Use Cases. Those transitioning from a related role may benefit from a narrower specialization, like Blockchain Business Models or Decentralized Finance Infrastructure.
course
This course is the definitive introduction to blockchain for both the developer and non-developer audience. Beyond the technology, this course will ...
4.7
(747 ratings)
71,929 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
course
Blockchain is an emerging and highly disruptive technology that is poorly understood. In this course you will learn what blockchain is and how it can create ...
4.7
(281 ratings)
13,817 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cryptocurrency, Blockchains, Business Model, Disruptive Innovation, Innovation
course
Decentralized Finance: The Future of Finance is a set of four courses taught by Campbell R. Harvey (Professor of Finance at the Fuqua School of Business, ...
4.8
(763 ratings)
22,190 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cryptography, Smart Contract, Decentralized Protocols, governance, Blockchain Mechanics
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.