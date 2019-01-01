Build a more sustainable and eco-friendly world

Want to help build a greener and more sustainable world? Gain skills in topics ranging from environmental law and eco-friendly business development to environmental management and climate change activism. Advocating for eco-friendly practices is a great way to make an impact in your life, community, or organization.

Curated by Coursera’s Green Team Employee Resource Group

This special collection was curated in collaboration with the Green Team Employee Resource Group (ERG) at Coursera. The Green Team ERG aims to improve and adapt Coursera’s internal processes to be environmentally sustainable, strives to encourage Coursera employees to adopt eco-friendly practices both at work and in their personal lives, and is committed to spreading a global message about sustainability and improving environmental well-being.

First Steps in Making the Business Case for Sustainability

University of Colorado System

Course
Rated 4.7 out of five stars. 147 reviews
Beginner LevelBeginner Level

