Graphic Design Courses for Beginners

Fundamentals of Graphic Design
California Institute of the Arts
Graphic Design
University of Colorado Boulder
The Language of Design: Form and Meaning
California Institute of the Arts
Introduction to User Experience Design
Georgia Institute of Technology
Graphic Elements of Design: Color Theory and Image Formats
University of Colorado Boulder
Ideas from the History of Graphic Design
California Institute of the Arts
Visual Elements of User Interface Design
California Institute of the Arts
Introduction to Imagemaking
California Institute of the Arts
UX Design: From Concept to Prototype
University of Michigan
Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design
UX Design Fundamentals
California Institute of the Arts
Designing User Interfaces and Experiences (UI/UX)
IBM
Understanding User Needs
University of Michigan
Introduction to User Experience Principles and Processes
University of Michigan
