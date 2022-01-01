University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Algorithms, Operations Research, Linearity, Mathematics, Flow Network, Theoretical Computer Science, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations
4.6
(630 reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Statistical Programming, Python Programming, Linear Algebra, Computer Architecture, Cryptography, Mathematics, Research and Design, Data Management, Software Engineering, Graph Theory, Computer Vision, Probability & Statistics, Machine Learning, SQL, Database Design, Algorithms, Theoretical Computer Science, Language, Software Testing, Databases, Data Structures, Mobile Development, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Operating Systems
Earn a degree
Degree
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Accounting, Algorithms, Software, Journalism, Arrays, Web Development, Java (Software Platform), Sorting, Communication, Text Corpus, Finance, Computer Programming
4.5
(79 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Indian School of Business
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Securities Trading, Finance, Theoretical Computer Science, Entrepreneurship, Investment Management, Business Analysis, Android Development, Financial Analysis, Data Analysis, Algorithms, Mobile Development, Trading
4.6
(499 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Apache, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Business Psychology, Cloud Computing, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Data Analysis, Data Management, Deep Learning, Distributed Computing Architecture, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, Google Cloud Platform, Hardware Design, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Natural Language Processing, Performance Management, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Recommender Systems, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.4
(2.2k reviews)
Advanced · Specialization · 3+ Months
LearnQuest
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Programming, Econometrics, General Statistics, Linearity, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Programming
3.3
(27 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
LearnQuest
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Algebra, Random Forest, Machine Learning, Linearity, Econometrics, Probability & Statistics, Machine Learning Algorithms, Linear Regression, Regression, Mathematics
3.9
(7 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Distributed Computing Architecture, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, Modeling, Object Detection, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, Tensorflow
4.8
(1k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months