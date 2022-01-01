Free
Building information modeling, or BIM, is the use of intelligent 3D modeling software to help architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals with project planning, design, construction management, and ongoing building operations. Because it also greatly enhances collaboration between team members, learning the process of working with BIM has become an important or even mandatory skill for working in AEC industries today.
Until relatively recently, building professionals had to rely on stacks of blueprints to guide the design and construction process. This was replaced by pioneering 2D computer-aided design (CAD) software programs, which effectively brought blueprints into a digital environment, and then by 3D modeling-enhanced CAD software such as Autodesk capable of creating more realistic visual representations of buildings to work with.
BIM is the latest step in this evolution, and it is characterized by its ability to harness vast amounts of data and building information to create an intelligent model that automatically updates itself as different project elements are changed. For instance, BIM can be used to model building operating costs based on various combinations of construction materials, HVAC technologies, and passive design features. These intelligent modeling capabilities are especially important for enabling smooth collaboration between all the different stakeholders and professionals engaged on a project, as it allows them to share a common software environment as projects evolve.
Pursuing a career in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries increasingly requires building information modeling (BIM) proficiency, as this software boosts the efficiency of individual team members while also facilitating collaboration both within teams and across all of the different professionals involved in executing a project. A career in architecture can be especially rewarding if you have a passion for building design as well as a strong technical background. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics architects made a median annual salary of $80,750 in 2019, but these jobs are expected to become increasingly competitive in the future in part because BIM software is improving productivity across every stage of the building lifecycle from project planning to operations.
Absolutely. Coursera gives you the opportunity to learn about building information modeling (BIM) remotely from top-ranked schools like Columbia University and National Taiwan University. You can also learn from leading architecture software developer Autodesk, with courses to prepare you to earn a professional certificate in the use of its Revit BIM program. Regardless of what courses best fit your needs, Coursera lets you view course materials and complete coursework on a flexible schedule, allowing you to add a valuable background in BIM to your skill set whether you’re a student or a mid-career professional in architecture, engineering, or construction management.
People who have excellent written and oral communication skills, as well as advanced technical skills, are typically best suited for roles in BIM. It can also help to be a highly analytical and curious problem solver. The ability to function well in a team setting can also be a key quality for those who work in the area of BIM. Strong mathematical skills are also typically needed, and 3D visualization, modeling, and recordkeeping skills can be important in this type of work. Experience working in architecture, engineering, or construction can also help enhance the performance of people who have roles in BIM.
BIM specialist, manager, and technician are three possible career paths for someone in BIM, with technicians being more likely to be hired in entry-level positions while BIM specialist and manager positions typically require more education and experience. BIM can apply in careers in architecture and medical equipment planning for professions such as steel structure technicians, BIM designers, CAD/BIM drafters, and senior design engineers.
In the early stages of studying BIM, you could study related topics such as advanced mathematics, technical writing, programming, and CAD basics. When you advance in your studies, construction management, mechanical engineering, beam robotics, and civil engineering are some topics you can study that are related to BIM. Clash detection, 4D simulation, and quantity takeoff are some other related topics. You could also study finance and project management-related topics like cost estimating, scheduling, cost control, and real estate finance, which are related to BIM. Additionally, you could study AutoCAD, Revit, 3D modeling, virtual reality, and Python programming language.
Residential builders and commercial building construction firms are two types of places that typically hire people who have backgrounds in BIM. IT companies and manufacturers can also sometimes hire people who have BIM backgrounds. Additionally, architecture firms and engineering firms typically hire people who have experience in this area. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of 2020, architects and engineers in the US generally make a higher than average hourly wage of $38.82 per hour for the work they do designing buildings.