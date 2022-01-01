Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)
Skills you'll gain: Account Management, Behavioral Economics, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Competitiveness, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Decision Making, Design and Product, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Game Theory, Human Resources, Innovation, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Mathematics, Mergers & Acquisitions, Network Architecture, Organizational Development, Product Management, Product Marketing, Product Strategy, Regulations and Compliance, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.7
(3.5k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Game Theory, Sales, Analysis, Research and Design, Decision Making, Innovation, Competitiveness, Strategic Thinking, Strategy, Mathematics
4.8
(3k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Leadership and Management, Behavioral Economics, Pricing, Network Architecture, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Finance, Account Management, Mergers & Acquisitions, Design and Product, Competitiveness, Business Strategy, Strategic Management, Business Psychology, Product Strategy, Strategy, Research and Design, Supply Chain and Logistics, Regulations and Compliance, Business Analysis, Sales, Product Marketing, Computer Networking, Market Research, Entrepreneurship, Product Management
4.7
(835 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Big Data, Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Management, Entrepreneurship, FinTech, Finance, Financial Analysis, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.8
(131 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 1-3 Months
Free
Northwestern University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Strategy, Probability & Statistics, Supply Chain and Logistics, Entrepreneurship, Business Analysis, Sales, Operations Management, Cost Accounting, Marketing, Accounting
4.5
(203 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)
Skills you'll gain: Strategy, Sales, Marketing, Organizational Development, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Business Psychology, Human Resources, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, Entrepreneurship
4.6
(260 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)
Skills you'll gain: Organizing (Management), Marketing, Leadership and Management, Algorithms, Strategy and Operations, Human Resources, Research and Design, Presentation, Communication, Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(125 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks