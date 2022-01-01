University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Analysis, Balance Sheet, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Analysis, General Accounting, Human Resources, Innovation, Insurance Sales, Leadership and Management, Organizational Development, People Management, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy and Operations
4.6
(1.5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Imperial College London
Skills you'll gain: Supply Chain and Logistics, Advertising, Statistical Tests, Resilience, Leadership and Management, Bayesian Statistics, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Decision Making, Probability & Statistics, Strategy and Operations, Unix Shells, Research and Design, Business Psychology, Regression
Earn a degree
Degree
Free
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Systems Thinking, Operations Research, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Problem Solving, Entrepreneurship, Business Analysis, Thought, Project Management, Causality, Public Health
4.6
(779 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Bioinformatics, Brand Management, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Econometrics, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operating Systems, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Software Security, Strategy and Operations, System Security, Utility, Virtual Reality
4.8
(300 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Strategy, Advertising, Culture, Leadership and Management, Data Model, Market Research, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Product Management, Data Management, Strategic Thinking, Communication, Thought, Markov Model, Research and Design, Product Marketing, Business Analysis, Machine Learning, Modeling, Design and Product, Business Psychology, Probability & Statistics, Sales
4.8
(2.1k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Health Economics refers to the business insight, healthcare management, and healthcare policy of healthcare systems provided to communities by enterprises, governments, or related entities. Typically, this is applied to the principles and pricing strategies behind healthcare and its key concepts.
By getting an understanding of the complex structure of healthcare and health insurance, an education in Health Economics empowers learners with the financial and management skills to build a foundational understanding of healthcare systems; make better, well-informed decisions based on research; and help to improve the cost and quality of healthcare.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of medical and health services managers is projected to grow 18% through 2028. Prospective managers typically have some work experience in an administrative or clinical role in a hospital or other healthcare facility, with related jobs such as Computer and Information Systems Managers, Financial Managers, Human Resources Managers, Insurance Underwriters, Medical Health and Information Technicians, Social and Community Services Managers, and more.
Learners who study Health Economics through Coursera have many opportunities to apply key concepts related to the subject through case studies and financial statements from healthcare initiatives.
Foundational topics such as the history of insurance, role of hospitals in the healthcare ecosystem, and range of healthcare providers are covered to bolster basic understanding that leads to critical thinking and skill building in Health Economics.
Lessons feature input from experts on the acumen, management, and policy of this fast-growing field. Successful learners will be able to apply management and financial skills to their own practice by maximizing cost and efficiency of insurance and healthcare operations.
The field of health economics combines business knowledge with experience in the health care industry, so time spent working in the business office of a doctor’s practice or hospital can be beneficial for a career in health economics. An understanding of how insurance companies and government health care programs work with individual practices and larger hospital systems is also helpful in gaining a foothold in health economics. Knowledge of accounting and budgeting practices can help you with the concepts of health economics as well. Even if you don’t have a health care background, any level of business acumen gives you a head start in grasping how health economics works.
Anyone who has worked in the business side of the health care industry is a good candidate for a health economics career. People who have a keen understanding of how health care processes work—from the patient’s perspective as well as the provider’s point of view—are also well suited for the discipline of health economics. Individuals who are interested in making the health care system more affordable and efficient for patients, doctors, and hospital systems can put that passion to good use in jobs in health economics. Someone with an organizational mind who can devise processes that improve costs and efficiency may be able to succeed in health economics careers.
Studying health economics might be right for you if you’re interested in discovering ways to make the growing health care industry more efficient and cost-effective. This field sits at the crossroads of business and health care, so if you have experience in both worlds, it’s an area of study that might hold your interest. Learning about health economics can work to your advantage if you’re interested in a career in hospital management or on the business side of larger health care practices. The diversity of job opportunities in research, academia, and insurance may also mean that learning about health economics is a good idea for you.