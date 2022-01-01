Rice University
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Communication, Conflict Management, Critical Thinking, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Resources, Influencing, Leadership, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, People Management, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(861 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Minnesota
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Strategy, Leadership, Research and Design, Sales, Communication, Business Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources
4.8
(68 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
(ISC)²
Skills you'll gain: Computer Security Incident Management, Software Testing, Entrepreneurship, Cyberattacks, Security Engineering, Network Model, Planning, Leadership, Communication, Network Security, Leadership and Management, Computer Networking, Software Engineering, Finance, Probability & Statistics, Analysis, Statistical Tests
4.8
(176 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Accounting, Software Architecture, Leadership and Management, Cloud Computing, Strategy and Operations, Google Cloud Platform, Computational Thinking, DevOps, Communication, Javascript Syntax, Software Testing, Software Engineering, Computer Programming, Entrepreneurship
4.6
(156 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Mentoring describes a learning relationship between two people, usually in a work or school environment. The mentor guides, supports, and offers feedback to the mentee about a variety of topics, including career-related decisions, work-life balance, and organizational skills. This arrangement aims to maximize the potential of a mentee who's adjusting to a new work environment or establishing a career path.
It's important to learn how to mentor because it makes you a better employee and gives you an opportunity to give back to others. Ideally, the mentor-mentee relationship is reciprocal, and both people benefit from the work they do together. When you mentor a new employee, you build your leadership and communication skills, which can open advancement opportunities. It also lets you view your work from a new perspective and gives you a sense of satisfaction that you're helping others.
Learning how to mentor and putting into action the skills you develop put you in a position for leadership roles within your organization. You may earn a promotion to a supervisory or managerial position. The process of mentoring other people also deepens your knowledge of your own position. Your productivity may increase and lead to other jobs with your current or future employers.
The kind of people best suited for roles in mentoring are, first of all, enthusiastic about their work. They are often experts in their field, but continually seek to learn as much as possible about the field and how to improve their performance. At the same time, they want to pass on their knowledge.
Successful mentors understand the power of active listening. They listen to their mentees so they fully understand their needs and can develop a plan to address them. Mentors should have empathy and genuine respect for their mentees and be able to give them honest feedback.