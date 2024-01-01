Explore Our NLP Courses for Beginners
Multiple educators
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Algorithms, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Software, Artificial Neural Networks, Human Learning, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Mathematics, Critical Thinking, Network Model, Training, Reinforcement Learning
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Python Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Programming Principles, Data Structures, Computational Thinking, Computational Logic, Data Analysis, Software Engineering, Algorithms, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Data Architecture, Data Management, Database Application, Databases, Theoretical Computer Science, Database Administration, Data Model, Data Visualization, Database Design, Database Theory, Web Development, Web Development Tools, Computer Networking, SQL, HTML and CSS, Other Web Frameworks
- Status: Free
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Learning, Machine Learning
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Python Programming
- Status: Free
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Natural Language Processing
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: R Programming, Data Analysis, Statistical Programming, Statistical Analysis, Computer Programming, Exploratory Data Analysis, General Statistics, Problem Solving, Data Analysis Software, Probability & Statistics, Computer Programming Tools, Critical Thinking, Programming Principles, Statistical Tests, Data Management, Data Structures, Statistical Machine Learning, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Algorithms, Data Model, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Process Analysis, Correlation And Dependence, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Plot (Graphics), Regression, Interactive Data Visualization, Applied Machine Learning, Big Data, Computational Thinking, Estimation, Extract, Transform, Load, Probability Distribution, Databases, Computer Graphics, Machine Learning Software, Communication, Computer Graphic Techniques, Knitr, Natural Language Processing, Visualization (Computer Graphics), User Experience, Interactive Design, Product Development, Web Development
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Data Science, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Business Transformation, Human Learning, Planning, Project Management
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Software, Microsoft Azure, Natural Language Processing, Human Computer Interaction, Human Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Python Programming, Cloud Computing, Computer Vision, Human Learning, IBM Cloud, Applied Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Programming, Cloud API, Cloud Applications, Computer Programming Tools, Application Development, Visualization (Computer Graphics), Data Analysis, User Experience Design, Customer Analysis, Data Science
- Status: Free
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Natural Language Processing, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Python Programming
