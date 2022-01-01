Macquarie University
Learning about online teaching helps you acquire the skills you need to effectively reach learners in a virtual setting. Learning in educational and professional settings is increasingly shifting to hybrid or blended models in which in-person learning is supplemented by online components, meaning that mastery of online teaching strategies is important in any role that touches on education or training. Technology plays a connecting role in teaching online at all levels—K-12, higher education, and ongoing professional learning or training. But it takes a skilled educator to ensure that all learners are supported and meet the objectives of the course, program, or training.
Courses on Coursera can help you learn strategies and skills for online teaching that complement and build on traditional instructional practices. These skills include specialized instructional strategies that promote student engagement and virtual community building, the evaluation and use of multimedia and emerging technologies, the selection of appropriate learning goals, and the appropriate use of assessment, data analysis and performance measures to track student progress and individualize instruction. Some courses focus on developing skills in one or more of these strategies, while others focus on the effective use of particular online teaching tools, such as Google Classroom, or on teaching specific courses or subjects online, such as English as a Second Language.
Online courses on Coursera will provide online teaching strategies and competencies for anyone who is teaching or would like to teach. Online teachers work for schools and higher ed institutions, but also in workplaces, as trainers or consultants, or at home teaching family members. Depending on your experience as a teacher or teaching online, you can choose courses that focus on specific digital learning tools or subject areas, or series of courses that provide a comprehensive approach to teaching online. Some online courses also offer Professional Certificates or credentials that demonstrate mastery of online teaching strategies and skills to educational institutions and other employers.
Learning online teaching strategies can help both experienced educators and those who aspire to take on instructional or curriculum development roles in K-12 or higher education, develop or deliver workplace training, or take on any role in which professional learning is the focus.