Free
University of Alberta
Skills you'll gain: Natural Language Processing, Leadership and Management, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Application Development, Theoretical Computer Science, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Software Testing, Machine Learning, Game Theory, Research and Design, Algorithms, Mathematics, Software Engineering, Computer Programming, Product Design, Experiment, Python Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Programming, Computational Logic
4.3
(153 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Finance, Business Psychology, Education, Online Learning, Human Resources, Regulations and Compliance, People Development, Human Learning, Entrepreneurship
4.5
(1.4k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, User Experience, Business Psychology, Education, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Human Computer Interaction, People Development, Human Learning, Human Resources
4.6
(598 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Business Psychology, Planning, Human Resources, People Development, Visual Design, Supply Chain and Logistics, Human Learning, Communication
4.6
(507 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Human Learning, Strategy and Operations, People Development, Human Resources, Entrepreneurship, Computer Graphics, Virtual Reality, Business Psychology
4.8
(155 reviews)
Beginner · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours