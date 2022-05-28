This course is uniquely tailored to the needs of investment professionals or those with investment industry knowledge who want to develop a basic, practical understanding of machine learning techniques and how they are used in the investment process. Incorporating real-life case studies, this course covers both the technical and the “soft skills” necessary for investment professionals to stay relevant.
This course is part of the Data Science for Investment Professionals Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Background in investment products and firms
What you will learn
Describe how machine learning applications can address real-world investment problems
Explain machine learning concepts and techniques to a non-expert audience
Utilize the language of data science when working with data scientists and data engineers
Apply the CFA Institute Ethical Decision-Making Framework to machine learning dilemmas
Skills you will gain
- Data Science
- Ethics
- Machine Learning
- Communication
- Investment
Background in investment products and firms
Offered by
CFA Institute
CFA Institute is a global association of investment professionals. The mission of CFA Institute is served by generating value for core investment management professionals and engaging with the core investment management industry to advance ethics, market integrity, and professional standards of practice, which collectively contributes value to society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome To Machine Learning for Investment Professionals
Machine Learning
Supervised Learning
Unsupervised Learning
Deep Learning
About the Data Science for Investment Professionals Specialization
This Specialization is uniquely tailored to the needs of investment professionals or those with investment industry knowledge who want to develop a basic, practical understanding of machine learning techniques and how they are used in the investment process. Through the three courses, you will learn techniques for presenting data and importance of the “data story”, produce data visualizations using Python, assess and apply probability concepts to investing scenarios, compare simple time-series models and understand their limitations, discover how machine learning applications can address investment problems, and understand how to apply the CFA Institute Ethical Decision-Making Framework to machine learning dilemmas. All that you learn in this Specialization will give you the knowledge and confidence to explain clearly and “translate” machine learning concepts and their application to real-world investment problems to a non-expert audience and clients. Check out this short video overview.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Does completing this course give me credit in any CFA Institute Programs?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.