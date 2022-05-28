About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Data Science for Investment Professionals Specialization
Beginner Level

Background in investment products and firms

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe how machine learning applications can address real-world investment problems

  • Explain machine learning concepts and techniques to a non-expert audience

  • Utilize the language of data science when working with data scientists and data engineers

  • Apply the CFA Institute Ethical Decision-Making Framework to machine learning dilemmas

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Ethics
  • Machine Learning
  • Communication
  • Investment
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

CFA Institute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome To Machine Learning for Investment Professionals

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete

Machine Learning

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Supervised Learning

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Unsupervised Learning

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Deep Learning

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Data Science for Investment Professionals Specialization

Data Science for Investment Professionals

Frequently Asked Questions

