Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
ICPM Certified Supervisor
Beginner Level

To be successful in this course you should have a high school diploma or its equivalent and at least three years of work experience.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the unique role of supervisors in building a work environment that balances organizational goals with the rights of employees.

  • Explain how supervisors can communicate effectively with individuals and groups by choosing appropriate methods and media for each given situation.

  • Explain why diversity is crucial to organizational success and apply best practices to ensure that all workers are treated fairly and respectfully.

  • Explain the role of supervisors in creating a strong customer service culture and why it is crucial to customer retention.

Skills you will gain

  • Building a customer service culture
  • Active Listening
  • Communication
  • Holding effective meetings
  • Understanding diverse others
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,420 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Creating a Positive Workplace

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Becoming Customer-Centric

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Effective Employee Communication

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Managing a Diverse Workforce

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the ICPM Certified Supervisor Professional Certificate

ICPM Certified Supervisor

