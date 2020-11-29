This course provides the essential skills and knowledge that you as a supervisor will need to understand and communicate effectively with employees and customers from a wide variety of backgrounds. At its conclusion, you will be able to:
To be successful in this course you should have a high school diploma or its equivalent and at least three years of work experience.
What you will learn
Explain the unique role of supervisors in building a work environment that balances organizational goals with the rights of employees.
Explain how supervisors can communicate effectively with individuals and groups by choosing appropriate methods and media for each given situation.
Explain why diversity is crucial to organizational success and apply best practices to ensure that all workers are treated fairly and respectfully.
Explain the role of supervisors in creating a strong customer service culture and why it is crucial to customer retention.
Skills you will gain
- Building a customer service culture
- Active Listening
- Communication
- Holding effective meetings
- Understanding diverse others
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Creating a Positive Workplace
In this module you will learn and apply knowledge and skills with respect to the supervisor’s position and its unique role in building a work environment that balances organizational goals with the rights and needs of its employees. Click the RESOURCES link in the left-hand toolbar for lecture notes in PDF format.
Becoming Customer-Centric
In this module you will learn and apply skills that supervisors can use to build an organization that is dedicated to meeting customer needs, and why supervisors play a key role in the process of becoming customer-centric. Click the RESOURCES link in the left-hand toolbar for lecture notes in PDF format.
Effective Employee Communication
In this module you will develop an understanding of the importance of communication to working with employees and performing the key managerial tasks of planning, organizing, staffing, leading and controlling. In addition you will learn skills for communicating and listening more effectively and provide feedback to employees that helps improve performance. Click the RESOURCES link in the left-hand toolbar for lecture notes in PDF format.
Managing a Diverse Workforce
At the conclusion of this module you will understand diversity in the workplace and how diversity benefits organizations. In addition you will learn about major employment laws concerning the treatment of diverse individuals at work, including the treatment of women and sexual harassment in the workplace. Click the RESOURCES link in the left-hand toolbar for lecture notes in PDF format.
TOP REVIEWS FROM MODERN SUPERVISOR SKILLS
I enjoyed the course and learned a lot from it. The content is well organized and focused on practical situations. Thank you.
It was very informative and provided me with many valuable skills to improve as a supervisor.
I really recommend this course for individuals who wants to build their managerial skills.
This course is very informative and very well put together, I highly recommend it and will be advising all my friends to take this course.
About the ICPM Certified Supervisor Professional Certificate
Pursue better job opportunities and prove your knowledge and skills confidently with the Certified Supervisor Professional Certificate. Through the Certified Supervisor Professional Certificate you will acquire the supervision skills you need to become an efficient, effective supervisor. Plus, you'll be able to apply what you learn in the real world, immediately to help you advance in your career.
