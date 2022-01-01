About this Professional Certificate

Pursue better job opportunities and prove your knowledge and skills confidently with the Certified Supervisor Professional Certificate. Through the Certified Supervisor Professional Certificate you will acquire the supervision skills you need to become an efficient, effective supervisor. Plus, you'll be able to apply what you learn in the real world, immediately to help you advance in your career. Completing the Certified Supervisor Professional Certificate helps to prepare you for ICPM's Certified Supervisor Certification examination. CS certification is designed from the ground up to assess your skills in multiple key areas and prove to others that you have what it takes to be a supervisor. Earning the CS certification is easy. 1. Register for the specialization. 2. Pass 3 challenging courses at your own pace. 3. Register and sit for the ICPM Certified Supervisor examination. Please note that there is an additional fee to sit for the CS examination. Each course includes a written assignment that will require students to put into practice the knowledge they have gained throughout each course. Successful completion of course projects will require the basic understanding of the topics covered and the ability to relate those topics to the real world. The objective of each project is to determine whether students have understood course concepts and are able to use them in a real world setting.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
There are 3 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Modern Supervisor Skills

4.7
stars
271 ratings
89 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Planning and Organizing for Supervisors

4.8
stars
99 ratings
27 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Leadership, Motivation and Organizational Control

4.8
stars
121 ratings
32 reviews

Institute of Certified Professional Managers

