- Planning
- leading
- organizing
- controlling
- Staffing
- Building a customer service culture
- Active Listening
- Communication
- Holding effective meetings
- Understanding diverse others
- Organizational Culture
- Hiring
ICPM Certified Supervisor Professional Certificate
Stand Out. Get Certified.
Offered By
What you will learn
Understand the unique and crucial role of supervisors in building a work environment that balances organizational goals with the rights of employees.
Communicate effectively with diverse individuals and groups and build a service culture that is dedicated to satisfying customers.
Apply tools and techniques to devise plans and goals, make ethical decisions and utilize the power of groups and teams for maximum effectiveness.
Explain and apply skills for leading and motivating employees, providing effective organizational and financial control, and maximizing quality.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Learners will apply knowledge and skills by completing three written projects. Learners will contend with real-world situations and issues involving communication, working with customers, making ethical decisions, leading, motivating and controlling.
To be successful you should have a high school diploma or its equivalent and at least three years of work experience.
To be successful you should have a high school diploma or its equivalent and at least three years of work experience.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 3 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Modern Supervisor Skills
This course provides the essential skills and knowledge that you as a supervisor will need to understand and communicate effectively with employees and customers from a wide variety of backgrounds. At its conclusion, you will be able to:
Planning and Organizing for Supervisors
This course provides the essential skills and knowledge that you will need as a supervisor to develop goals and objectives and plans to achieve them, solve problems and make effective decisions, and obtain the best possible people to staff the organization. At its conclusion, you will be able to:
Leadership, Motivation and Organizational Control
This course gives you access to the essential skills and knowledge that you will need as a supervisor to lead and motivate employees, and to implement and monitor effective organizational controls. At its conclusion, you will be able to:
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.