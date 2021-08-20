Coursera for Refugees launched in 2016 when a handful of Coursera employees approached the U.S. Department of State with an idea: what if we could provide access to Coursera’s catalog at no cost to refugees around the world? Today, we’ve served over 94,000 refugee learners, and we’re just getting started.

According to the UNHCR, only 1% of refugees enroll in college or a university, and the worldwide college or university enrollment rate is 36 percent. Together with our 25 program partners, Coursera for Refugees reaches learners in 119 countries to provide access to transformational knowledge.

Resources for Refugee Learners →

Become a Coursera for Refugees Partner →

Support a learning program →