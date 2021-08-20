Coursera for Refugees launched in 2016 when a handful of Coursera employees approached the U.S. Department of State with an idea: what if we could provide access to Coursera’s catalog at no cost to refugees around the world? Today, we’ve served over 94,000 refugee learners, and we’re just getting started.
According to the UNHCR, only 1% of refugees enroll in college or a university, and the worldwide college or university enrollment rate is 36 percent. Together with our 25 program partners, Coursera for Refugees reaches learners in 119 countries to provide access to transformational knowledge.
“I am passionate about social change and journalistic reporting. I’ve completed four courses and plan to continue to achieve my dream of becoming a journalist!”
“I study and learn because my country needs help. We need to encourage Syrian youth to participate in the peace-building process and fight for social justice.”
“For three years, I’ve been a volunteer teacher in a community-based learning center for refugees. I also love to write — writing gives me the freedom to fully express myself without boundaries.”
Coursera for Refugees serves over 94,000 refugees in 119 countries around the world. Refugee learners access Coursera’s content through programs on nearly every continent.
Thanks to the commitment of our 30 program partners, Coursera for Refugees works directly with governments and nonprofits serving refugees and vulnerable populations across the globe.
With 114,000 course completions and nearly 492,000 enrollments, refugee learners access top content from Coursera’s university and company partners to learn skills that help transform their lives.
If you are a refugee that is not currently enrolled in an existing Coursera for Refugees program, you can apply for financial assistance for any course in our catalog.
Governments and nonprofits around the world are partnering with Coursera to provide refugees and vulnerable populations with comprehensive learning programs and support services.
Our programs couldn’t survive without the generous investments of time and energy from our partners. If you are a university or company that would like to collaborate with us on content development or hiring partnerships for refugees, please contact us using the link below.
Nearly 2 million immigrants and refugees with college degrees are unemployed in the US. Upwardly Global works to eliminate employment barriers, and has placed over 5,000 skilled immigrants and refugees back into their career field. Upwardly Global’s partnership with Coursera is helping immigrants and refugees gain in-demand tech skills and find good jobs with more than 20% of course completers reporting a successful job placement.
Coursera for Refugees earned Coursera a spot as one of Fast Company’s 2018 most 50 innovative education companies.
Hadi Althib, a Syrian refugee in Turkey, shares with TIME how he is rebuilding his life and transforming his community through education.
Explore more powerful stories of transformation from our partner and learner community.