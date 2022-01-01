No prior experience required.
Journey of the Universe: A Story for Our Times Specialization
Discover our role as humans in the Earth community. Explore the unfolding of the universe, Earth, & humans by drawing upon science & the humanities.
What you will learn
Demonstrate an understanding of the unfolding of the universe, Earth, and humans by drawing upon both science and the humanities.
Understand what cosmological events contribute to our existence.
Assess the history & development of cosmological thought as it has unfolded over time & as it spans multiple disciplines in science & humanities.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
As part of the Specialization, we investigate the life of Thomas Berry, a historian of world religions known for articulating a “new story” of the universe that explores the implications of the evolutionary sciences and cultural traditions for creating a flourishing future.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Journey of the Universe: The Unfolding of Life
Journey of the Universe weaves together the discoveries of the evolutionary sciences together with humanities such as history, philosophy, art, and religion. The course draws on the Emmy-award winning film, Journey of the Universe, and the book from Yale University Press.
Journey Conversations: Weaving Knowledge and Action
Journey of the Universe weaves together the discoveries of the evolutionary sciences together with humanities such as history, philosophy, art, and religion. This course draws on the Journey of the Universe Conversations, a series of 20 interviews with scientists and environmentalists. The first 10 interviews are with scientists and historians who deepen our understanding of the evolutionary process of universe, Earth, and humans. The second 10 interviews are with environmentalists, teachers, and artists who explore the connections between the universe story and the practices for a flourishing Earth community.
The Worldview of Thomas Berry: The Flourishing of the Earth Community
Thomas Berry (1914-2009) was a historian of world religions and an early voice awakening moral sensibilities to the environmental crisis. He is known for articulating a “new story” of the universe that explores the implications of the evolutionary sciences and cultural traditions for creating a flourishing future.
Offered by
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
