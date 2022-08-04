- Mathematical Optimization
- Software Testing
- AR development
- face tracking
- Meta Spark
- effects
- AR in industry
- AR uses
- XR spectrum
- AR characteristics
Meta Spark Creator AR Certification Prep Specialization
Build your career in AR development. In this specialization, you’ll build skills that will prepare you for the Meta Spark Creator AR Certification exam.
Offered By
What you will learn
Basics of augmented reality (AR), where AR fits in the XR spectrum, how AR is used, what AR can do today — and in the future.
Create AR content in Meta Spark and optimize and test Meta Spark effects.
Identify best practices for designing, developing, and testing AR effects in Meta Spark.
Prepare for the Meta Spark Creator AR Certification exam.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this Specialization you will use AR to create three travel posters about your next dream vacation.
Poster 1 is an African safari where users will scan the QR code on the poster to trigger the AR experience. The experience begins with a slider. As the player moves the slider, the landscape brightens as the sun rises, revealing the animals in their habitat.
Poster 2 is a mountain fishing adventure where the users will scan a QR code on the poster of a mountain and stream landscape. Then the user will be able to use the Meta Spark face effect.
The last poster 3 is a tropical island experience with a full 3D environment appearing perpendicular to the poster. Players will be asked to clean the beach, and upon completing that task, will discover a new friend.
To create these posters, you will use Meta Spark Hub, Patch Editor, QR code, sliders, scaling, patch assets, Sprite Sheet, face tracking, segmentation, Plane Tracker, audio and game logic.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
Who is this program for?
What does an AR developer do?
Is this program completely online?
Which jobs does this program prepare you for?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
What are the hardware/software requirements?
Are there associated certifications?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.