Why do religions matter when we talk about environmental problems and solutions? The environmental crisis is not simply a political, economic, or technological problem; it is a moral and spiritual call to long-term change. Religious narratives resonate with large numbers of people —85% of the world’s population belong to religious communities. Religions have educational institutions around the world that can inspire people for an ecologically just future. Religious structures and sacred spaces provide a symbolic and practical context for aligning humans with nature. Religions have financial assets that can be used for transformative change, such as divestment and reinvestment. To whom will these courses appeal? Lifelong learners curious to know more about world religions and ecology Environmental professionals eager to deepen the discourse of environmental protection and conservation Those working with non-profit organizations and NGOs on issues of ecological justice, especially where minority communities are adversely affected Those involved in education -- College and high school students looking for a broader view of religion and spirituality, teachers developing curriculum, Those involved in the world’s religions -- Religious leaders and laity who want to know how they can contribute to interreligious dialogue on environmental issues; Religious communities interested in building engaging projects, such as the restoration of local bioregions.
Introduction to Religions & Ecology

Indigenous Religions & Ecology

South Asian Religions & Ecology

East Asian Religions & Ecology

