Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community Specialization
Gain broader literacy and deeper knowledge of the world’s religions and their ecological perspectives. Experience the vitality of religious environmental action and the longstanding contributions of Indigenous peoples for ecological flourishing.
Offered By
What you will learn
Religious communities:
- What ecojustice actions are taking place on in my own religion?
- What can I learn from examples of faith-based action?
Environmentalists:
- What voices might I learn from in pursuing ecological conservation?
- How is ecojustice contributing to solutions social problems?
Policy:
- Religions can be active partners in finding eco-solutions. The partnership joins the moral force of faith into eco and climate emergencies.
Religious:
What environmental activities are going on in my own religious tradition? What opportunities are there for interreligious engagement?
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
1. Introduction to Religions and Ecology
Broad introduction to the study of religion and history of ecology
Highlights moral force of religions and ecology
Prepares learners for the other courses
2. Indigenous Religions and Ecology
Africa, Asia, Americas, Pacific Regions
3. South Asian Religions and Ecology
Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism, Sikhism, Baha’i Faith
4. East Asian Religions and Ecology
Confucianism, Daoism, Buddhism, Shinto, Korean Shamanism
5. Western Religions and Ecology
Judaism, Christianity, Islam
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Religions & Ecology
At first glance the fields of religion and ecology may seem and unlikely pairing, but a deeper consideration reveals the two have a great deal to contribute to one another and are indeed inextricably linked. Religions recognize the unity and interdependence of humans with nature. Ecological sciences affirm this deep interconnection with the natural world. This partnership can inspire work for the wellbeing of the Earth community
Indigenous Religions & Ecology
Indigenous Religions & Ecology
South Asian Religions & Ecology
South Asian Religions & Ecology
East Asian Religions & Ecology
East Asian Religions & Ecology
Offered by
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
