A Quick Guide to Cloud Inventory Management

Cloud inventory management leverages technology by storing inventory details in a secure online database that's easy to access onsite and remotely. Cloud inventory management software can help you to keep track of inventory in real-time, which can help prevent stockouts and many other business efficiencies. Cloud inventory interphases with many jobs, including those in IT, data science, and supply chain logistics.
Cloud inventory management is the management of stock through a cloud-based software application. This software typically integrates a company's existing accounting and order management systems. This enables you to use the software to update data records as sales are processed. The integration also allows you to generate real-time reports on inventory levels.
In addition to integrating with your accounting and order management systems, cloud inventory management software often includes features such as barcode scanning and tracking, alerts for low stock levels, and the capability to create purchase orders directly from the software. This makes it easier to keep track of your inventory and ensure that you always have the stock you need to satisfy customer demand.
The goal of using cloud inventory management software is to streamline the inventory management process. You’ll gain many benefits by using cloud inventory management, including:
With cloud inventory management, you have greater visibility into your inventory levels and can track inventory movements in real time. You can make more informed decisions about your inventory and better forecast future demand.
Cloud inventory management systems offer you greater accuracy and traceability than traditional methods. With cloud management, you can track inventory at the SKU level, which helps to ensure that items are always in stock, dealing with bottlenecks in the supply chain and allowing orders to flow seamlessly.
Cloud inventory management systems can save you time and money. They automate the tasks associated with managing inventory, such as reordering stock and tracking shipments. This frees up your staff to invest their time in other tasks. In addition, cloud inventory software can help you coordinate stock replenishment, saving you time on packaging and shipping.
Cloud inventory management systems allow you to manage warehouses from anywhere in the world. You’ll have a detailed view of data in real time, which can help you to identify problems quickly and make necessary changes.
Cloud inventory management systems enable you to streamline your supply chains by providing visibility into all stages of the process. They can also help you coordinate shipments and track deliveries, further improving efficiency.
Cloud inventory management systems are flexible and scalable, which means they can grow with your business as it expands. You can also customize cloud inventory systems with features to meet the specific needs of your business.
Cloud inventory management systems can significantly improve customer satisfaction by offering increased inventory visibility and streamlined shipping processes. In addition, these systems often include features that allow your customers to track their orders, further enhancing satisfaction levels.
A lot of people work in and around the cloud inventory management process. Cloud IT jobs involve designing and developing cloud software and managing its infrastructure. Business roles in the supply chain, logistics, and data science, implement and improve the systems and processes of cloud inventory management.
Many IT professionals work to support cloud-based applications and data, manage cloud infrastructure, and develop new cloud-based solutions. Examples of cloud roles that work with inventory software include:
Cloud architects
Cloud developers
Cloud engineers
Cloud administrators
Cloud analysts
These jobs involve coordinating the movement of goods and materials between different locations using cloud-based tools. Supply chain managers ensure that the inventory meets business demand. Examples of supply chain jobs include:
Cloud supply chain managers
Cloud inventory managers
Cloud logistics managers
You'll see numerous roles ensuring that cloud inventory technology's integration and rollout are tailored to a company's operational needs. You’ll find roles in data science, business analysis, and predictive analytics using the power of data and artificial intelligence to facilitate more intelligent, faster decisions.
More companies are moving from legacy ERP systems to cloud-based infrastructure. This trend is increasing the number of jobs that interface with cloud supply chain management systems. The US Bureau of Labor and Statistics estimates that logistician careers (the professionals who coordinate and analyze supply chains) will grow by 28 percent between 2021 and 2031, with an average base salary of $77,030 annually [1]. This is much faster than the percentage growth average for most other careers. In addition, IT jobs based on cloud computing are increasing as companies place a greater emphasis on cloud computing.
Cloud inventory roles are some of the most sought-after jobs in today’s economy. Companies are looking for skills to help them streamline their operations and increase efficiency. Here are some of the things you can consider when looking to build your cloud inventory-related career.
The education you need for cloud inventory roles depends on the position you want to target. Here is some guidance on the types of degrees that can lead to different roles.
Cloud IT inventory roles: You’ll generally need a degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field for cloud IT inventory roles.
Cloud supply chain and logistics roles: You’ll benefit from a degree in business, logistics, or a related field when applying for a cloud supply chain and logistics or fulfillment role.
Cloud inventory data science and business analysis roles: Obtaining a degree in data science, business analytics, or a related field can help you to get cloud inventory data science and business analysis roles.
Some roles require a portfolio of skills encompassing business, IT, and data science competencies. Degrees that combine these areas can make you competitive for business systems and DevOps roles, for example.
Several Professional Certificates can help you stand out when applying for jobs with cloud inventory systems. These certifications can demonstrate your proficiency in specific technology areas and show employers that you are committed to keeping up with the latest advancements. Popular certifications to consider for a career in cloud inventory management include the following:
IT Cloud
AWS Certified Developer: Associate
AWS Certified Solutions Architect: Associate
AWS Certified SysOps Administrator
Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP)
CompTIA Cloud+
Google Associate Cloud Engineer
Google Certified Professional Data Engineer
Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals
Data science and business analysis
Amazon AWS Certified Big Data
Business Analysis Certification in Data Analytics, CBDA
CCA Data Analyst
IBM Data Science Professional Certificate
Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate Certification
Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE): Data Management and Analytics
SAS Certified Advanced Analytics Professional
Certified Analytics Professional
Supply chain and logistics
APICS Certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM)
SCPro Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP)
APICS Certified Supply Chain Professional Certification (CSCP)
SOLE Certified Professional Logistician (CPL)
APICS Supply Chain Operations Reference (SCOR-P) Endorsement
Inventory Cloud Certification by Oracle
To learn more about the data science side of cloud inventory, consider the IIM Calcutta Supply Chain Analytics certificate. If you're technology focused, consider the Cloud Systems Software course, a part of the Cloud Computing Specialization offered by Georgia Tech. To get a deeper understanding of supply chain logistics, look at the Supply Chain Management Specialization offered by Rutgers, New Jersey.
