Excel Cheat Sheet: Top 50 Excel Formulas

VLOOKUP: Searches for a value in the leftmost column of a table and returns a corresponding value from a specified column. Example: =VLOOKUP(A2, B2:C10, 2, FALSE)
SUM: Adds up a range of cells. Example: =SUM(A1:A10)
IF: Performs a conditional test and returns different values based on the result. Example: =IF(A1>10, "High", "Low")
COUNT: Counts the number of cells in a range that contains numbers. Example: =COUNT(A1:A10)
AVERAGE: Calculates the average of a range of cells. Example: =AVERAGE(A1:A10)
SUMIF: Adds up the cells that meet a specific condition. Example: =SUMIF(A1:A10, ">50")
INDEX: Returns the value of a cell in a specified row and column. Example: =INDEX(A1:C10, 5, 2)
MATCH: Finds the position of a value in a range. Example: =MATCH(A1, B1:B10, 0)
CONCATENATE: Joins two or more text strings together. Example: =CONCATENATE(A1, " ", B1)
COUNTIF: Counts the number of cells that meet a specific condition. Example: =COUNTIF(A1:A10, ">50")
IFERROR: Checks if a formula produces an error and returns a specified value if true. Example: =IFERROR(A1/B1, "Error")
LEFT: Extracts a specified number of characters from the beginning of a text string. Example: =LEFT(A1, 3)
RIGHT: Extracts a specified number of characters from the end of a text string. Example: =RIGHT(A1, 2)
MID: Extracts a specified number of characters from a text string, starting at a specified position. Example: =MID(A1, 2, 4)
LEN: Returns the number of characters in a text string. Example: =LEN(A1)
DATE: Returns the serial number of a specific date. Example: =DATE(2022, 3, 15)
NOW: Returns the current date and time. Example: =NOW()
INDIRECT: Converts a text string into a valid cell reference. Example: =INDIRECT("A1")
TRIM: Removes leading and trailing spaces from a text string. Example: =TRIM(A1)
SUBSTITUTE: Replaces specific text in a text string with new text. Example: =SUBSTITUTE(A1, "apple", "orange")
RANK: Returns the rank of a number in a list of numbers. Example: =RANK(A1, A1:A10)
MAX: Finds the maximum value in a range of cells. Example: =MAX(A1:A10)
MIN: Finds the minimum value in a range of cells. Example: =MIN(A1:A10)
ROUND: Rounds a number to a specified number of decimal places. Example: =ROUND(A1, 2)
NETWORKDAYS: Calculates the number of working days
TEXT: Converts a value to text in a specific format. Example: =TEXT(A1, "yyyy-mm-dd")
RAND: Returns a random number between 0 and 1. Example: =RAND()
IFNA: Checks if a formula returns the #N/A error and returns a specified value if true. Example: =IFNA(VLOOKUP(A1, B1:C10, 2, FALSE), "Not Found")
HLOOKUP: Searches for a value in the top row of a table and returns a corresponding value from a specified row. Example: =HLOOKUP(A1, A1:D10, 3, FALSE)
CONCAT: Joins two or more text strings together. Example: =CONCAT(A1, " ", B1, " ", C1)
TODAY: Returns the current date. Example: =TODAY()
OR: Checks multiple conditions and returns true if any of them are true. Example: =OR(A1>10, B1="Yes")
AND: Checks multiple conditions and returns true if all of them are true. Example: =AND(A1>10, B1="Yes")
DATEVALUE: Converts a date in the text format to a serial number. Example: =DATEVALUE("2022-03-15")
ROUNDUP: Rounds a number up to a specified number of decimal places. Example: =ROUNDUP(A1, 0)
ROUNDDOWN: Rounds a number down to a specified number of decimal places. Example: =ROUNDDOWN(A1, 0)
ISNUMBER: Checks if a value is a number and returns true or false. Example: =ISNUMBER(A1)
IFBLANK: Checks if a cell is blank and returns a specified value if true. Example: =IFBLANK(A1, "Empty")
PROPER: Converts the first letter of each word in a text string to uppercase. Example: =PROPER(A1)
MEDIAN: Calculates the median of a range of numbers. Example: =MEDIAN(A1:A10)
MODE: Returns the most frequently occurring value in a range of numbers. Example: =MODE(A1:A10)
DAY: Extracts the day value from a date. Example: =DAY(A1)
MONTH: Extracts the month value from a date. Example: =MONTH(A1)
YEAR: Extracts the year value from a date. Example: =YEAR(A1)
TRANSPOSE: Transposes the rows and columns of a range. Example: Enter the formula, then select a range and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter.
PMT: Calculates the payment amount for a loan based on constant payments and a constant interest rate. Example: =PMT(0.05/12, 60, 10000)
PRODUCT: Multiplies the values in a range of cells. Example: =PRODUCT(A1:A10)
STDEV: Estimates the standard deviation based on a sample from a population. Example: =STDEV(A1:A10)
LEFTB: Extracts a specified number of bytes from the beginning of a text string. Example: =LEFTB(A1, 3)
FIND: Finds the position of a specific character or text within a text string. Example: =FIND("a", A1)