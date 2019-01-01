Explore a New Career Path

Looking to make a career change? Not sure how to get started? This collection is designed to help you explore new career opportunities. If you’re interested in career fields like information technology, data science, healthcare, graphic design, marketing, or journalism, these learning programs can help you learn skills you’ll need to get started.

Looking to make a career change? Not sure how to get started? This collection is designed to help you explore new career opportunities. If you’re interested in career fields like information technology, data science, healthcare, graphic design, marketing, or journalism, these learning programs can help you learn skills you’ll need to get started.

There are plenty of courses and specializations on Coursera that can help you learn new skills you can use to embark on a new career journey and feel confident enough to pursue new opportunities. There are plenty of career opportunities that do not require a college degree (often referred to as “middle-skills” jobs).

Burning Glass and Accenture asked 800 HR executives what made middle-skills jobs difficult to fill, with the top reason stating that trained talent is difficult to find (54% of respondents). 69% of respondents also said their firm’s performance is frequently affected by their inability to attract or retain middle-skills talent. Even though middle-skill jobs account for 53% of United States’ labor market, but only 43% of the country’s workers are trained to the middle-skill level. It’s never too late to start learning new skills. We encourage you to explore the variety of programs available on this page so that you can find a career path that interests you and get started today!

Coursera also has a collection of great courses where you can learn essential soft skills that can help you land your next job!

