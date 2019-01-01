Explore a New Career Path

Google IT Support
Google Project Management:
Google UX Design
Google Data Analytics
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
University of California, Davis
Social Media Marketing
Northwestern University
Graphic Design
California Institute of the Arts
Become an EMT
University of Colorado System
Customer Service Fundamentals
Knowledge Accelerators
Become a Journalist: Report the News!
Michigan State University
Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals
Duke University
Become a CBRS Certified Professional Installer by Google
Google - Spectrum Sharing
Arizona State University TESOL
Arizona State University
UI / UX Design
California Institute of the Arts
Google IT Automation with Python
There are plenty of courses and specializations on Coursera that can help you learn new skills you can use to embark on a new career journey and feel confident enough to pursue new opportunities. There are plenty of career opportunities that do not require a college degree (often referred to as “middle-skills” jobs).
Burning Glass and Accenture asked 800 HR executives what made middle-skills jobs difficult to fill, with the top reason stating that trained talent is difficult to find (54% of respondents). 69% of respondents also said their firm’s performance is frequently affected by their inability to attract or retain middle-skills talent. Even though middle-skill jobs account for 53% of United States’ labor market, but only 43% of the country’s workers are trained to the middle-skill level. It’s never too late to start learning new skills. We encourage you to explore the variety of programs available on this page so that you can find a career path that interests you and get started today!
Coursera also has a collection of great courses where you can learn essential soft skills that can help you land your next job!
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera
Read related articles about In-Demand Careers: