Business English is a specific subset of English language usage that concerns itself with business contexts. Various sectors of business, including finance, law, insurance, and banking rely on business English. Business English uses specific grammatical structures, vocabulary, and an expectation of clarity. Simple grammar and vocabulary define business English, and clichés and slang don't belong in business communication. Business English requires you to write in a way that's direct and to the point.
It's important to learn business English because it's the way that your colleagues and supervisors will expect you to communicate in a business environment. Having a thorough knowledge of business English allows you to communicate clearly and concisely. Understanding business English allows you to effectively compose emails, presentations, and speeches and helps you speak properly in any business context.
If you're looking at a career in law, finance, politics, or commerce, you'll want to gain a grasp of the concepts and rules of business English. You can call on your knowledge of business English in diplomacy, business administration, and public relations as well. Because English has become a universal language of business, you'll need to know business English to communicate with many international corporations as well.
When you take online courses on Coursera, you can start with a basic survey course in business English and then move on to more specific topics, such as how to communicate with non-native English speakers in business, how to compose an effective email, and how to apply communication skills to negotiation. You can learn about business writing, how to use proper tone and directness in emails, and how to use business English in planning and negotiating.