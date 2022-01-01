Free
Georgia Institute of Technology
Skills you'll gain: Data Visualization, Analysis, Statistical Visualization, Graph Theory, Feature Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Network Analysis, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Electronics
4.7
(670 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Other Programming Languages, Data Analysis Software, Account Management, Feature Engineering, Data Analysis, System Programming, Simulation, Data Model, Machine Learning, Linear Algebra, Algebra, Sales, Data Management, Mathematics, Computer Programming, Modeling, Operating Systems, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(305 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Microarchitecture, Computer Architecture, Strategy and Operations, Advertising, Research and Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Data Analysis, Critical Thinking, Programming Principles, Communication, Logic, Computer Programming, Computational Logic, Marketing, Hardware Design, Business Analysis
4.4
(648 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Circuit analysis is the study of finding out the voltages that go across a network and the currents that run through it. Circuit analysis is important in order to evaluate the performance of networks and make sure the flow runs properly to make the appliances, programs, and other components work as intended. It also helps gain an understanding of complications that can arise in the network and figure out unknown elements in a circuit. This helps improve networks, making them more efficient and able to transmit the signals without any issues.
Typical careers that use circuit analysis include electrical engineers and circuit designers. In these careers, you will use the knowledge and skills learned to design, install, and maintain various systems. With constant changes in the industry, you will modify old designs or create brand new ones that work more efficiently and effectively with the new technology. You will use various techniques to create models and analyze their performance to see if they are the right fit for the intended design. In these careers, you will work collaboratively with other engineers, and with the skills learned, you can discover new areas of interest to specialize in and learn more about.
You will gain a deeper understanding of how networks work and be able to use rational approaches to solve problems. By learning about circuit analysis, you will also have a foundation for future learnings and be able to understand the industry terminology that will be constantly used. You will be able to collaborate better with others when working on projects because you'll be familiar with the basis of the material even if you don't go directly into electrical engineering. Learning circuit analysis will make you a better problem solver and you will be able to review and understand circuits created by other engineers.