Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Analysis, Application Development, Big Data, Budget Management, Business Analysis, Business Communication, Change Management, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Cryptography, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Model, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Database Administration, Database Design, Databases, Decision Making, Design and Product, Econometrics, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, Extract, Transform, Load, Feature Engineering, Finance, General Statistics, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Network Security, Other Programming Languages, Plot (Graphics), Presentation, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Product Design, Programming Principles, Project Management, R Programming, Research and Design, SQL, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Small Data, Software, Software Engineering, Software Security, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, Storytelling, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(58.3k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Cisco networking describes the voice, data, and video traffic that gets directed across global networks using the company’s routing and switching products and services. Cisco is a premier networking enterprise and technology company that was founded by Len Bosack and his wife Sandy Lerner in 1984. The couple worked at Stanford University and wanted the ability to email each other from their separate offices, but the current technology didn't allow it. From that challenge, the multiprotocol router was created, and Cisco continues innovating technology to bridge the world that exists between hopes and possibility
Learning about Cisco networking prepares you to discover a career path that's in demand, giving you the skills and knowledge you need to become an active part of the technological revolution that's changing the way we work, live, and play. The Cisco blog points out that there aren't enough people with networking skills around the globe to match the demand, which translates to many career opportunities for those who take the time to hone their skills and prepare to enter a career within the digital economy. It can also help you create a foundation for a career in a variety of sectors, connect you with a global community of other people with a similar drive, and prepare you to work on a global stage since networking standards are the same around the world.
One of the most common jobs you’ll find that uses Cisco networking skills is a Cisco networking engineer, but it’s not the only career option that opens up once you strengthen your knowledge of Cisco networking. Other possible job titles include help desk or technician jobs, network administrators or network design engineers, network architects, and network designers. As more organizations continue investing in technology like cloud computing, big data, and mobile devices, the need for skilled professionals who can work with their networks also increases. Cisco networking jobs can be found across a variety of sectors, including education, hospitality, finance, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, retail, and government.
Online courses empower you to explore Cisco networking and gain marketable skills. Additionally, they provide an opportunity to not only build your knowledge base, but also to prepare for certification if you’re interested in getting certified. Courses can help prepare students for the CCNA certification exam, which is geared toward engineers, technicians, and analysts.