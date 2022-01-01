Coursera Project Network
Customer segmentation is the business practice of segmenting your customers into groups. Companies may segment their customers into groups based on a variety of important factors, like age, gender, interests, spending habits, and order history. By using marketing automation software to gather data and define the customer segments in this manner, companies can tailor their marketing messages to smaller, more specific groups with the hope that these relevant messages may increase customer engagement and purchases. Marketers may also use other factors like race, religion, income levels, and location in customer segmentation.
It's valuable to learn customer segmentation because you could gain a fundamental understanding of how to better target customers by their purchasing habits and therefore increase sales for your business or organization. Customer segmentation is a key part of today’s marketing methodology. It helps companies analyze online marketing campaigns, study purchasing behaviors, and adjust marketing funnels. Using customer segmentation may help you learn about marketing analytics, data collection, and data-driven customer insights that are found in sales, social media, and email marketing practices. Having a sharp understanding of these topics could help you advance in your product management or marketing career.
Some of the jobs that you might be able to work in by learning customer segmentation include customer segmentation analyst, account manager, consumer promotions, customer experience analyst, data analyst, customer success manager, and similar roles. Other jobs in marketing that require knowledge of customer segmentation as part of its work may include product manager, digital marketer, and client success manager. Because today’s marketing information is based heavily on customer data, having experience in data collection and analysis could also help tremendously in finding work in customer segmentation opportunities.
Taking online courses to learn customer segmentation can build your knowledge base of marketing practices in a variety of industries, like e-commerce, consumer goods, insurance, transportation, and others. You may also be exposed to concepts like customer relationship management (CRM), customer purchase patterns, and marketing funnels in these courses. Learning customer segmentation in online courses may also help you better understand marketing automation software and related data tools used in customer segmentation work. By gaining this knowledge, you may also learn how to make better buying decisions as a consumer yourself.