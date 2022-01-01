University of California, Irvine
Educational technology is the field and practice of combining technology—like computers and mobile devices—and educational instruction to make learning smoother and easier. It is useful for both improving academic performances in general or solving a specific problem within a particular educational system, like lack of student motivation or geographical differences. Some examples include students reading from tablets instead of paper books, using cloud technology to store assignments, educational apps on mobile phones, and virtual classrooms.
If you're a teacher, professor, instructor, or any type of educator at any level, learning educational technology can remove limitations from your classroom, whether it's a kindergarten class, a college course, or a workplace seminar. Modern technology has changed the way we do almost everything, and that includes teaching. From online learning and virtual classrooms to apps and mobile devices used in physical classrooms, educational technology is breaking down barriers and providing students with an even playing field. When you implement it in your lesson plans, you're more likely to keep students engaged and prepare them for real-world applications. But you're not only helping your students keep up with the fast pace modern technology has set for society, but you're showing your supervisors and administrators that you're willing to keep up as well.
Taking online educational technology courses means staying on top of the latest trends and applications from the comfort of your home or office. You can take general courses on how to implement technology in your classroom or how to teach virtually and keep students engaged. You can also explore more specific topics, like how to use specific software programs or how educational technology is beneficial to learning specific academic subjects, like mathematics or English.
If you're a teacher of any kind, educational technology courses should be a part of your continuing education goals. In today's world, technological advances happen daily. Even if you earned your degree a year or two ago, some of your lessons and experiences are outdated. If you want to build on your initial degree and stay informed on the latest advancements in your field, online courses on educational technology are a flexible and accessible way to start.