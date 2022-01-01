Technical University of Denmark (DTU)
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Interactive Design, Strategy and Operations, Security Engineering, System Security, Computer Graphics, Mathematics, Cryptography, Operations Management, Theoretical Computer Science, Human Computer Interaction, Operating Systems, Software Security
4.6
(57 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
École Polytechnique
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Probability & Statistics, General Statistics, Research and Design, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Critical Thinking, Probability Distribution, Mathematics, Business Analysis, Accounting
3.7
(107 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Strategy, Accounting, Marketing, Research and Design, Supply Chain and Logistics, Business Research, Investment Management, Entrepreneurship, Probability & Statistics, Human Resources, Customer Relationship Management, Data Analysis, Forecasting, Project Management, Business Analysis, Finance, Professional Development, Planning, Operations Management, Sales, Business Psychology, Financial Analysis
4.8
(63 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Analysis, Applied Mathematics, Business Analysis, Calculus, Communication, Critical Thinking, Evaluation, Leadership and Management, Linear Algebra, Marketing, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Modeling, Physics, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(823 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months