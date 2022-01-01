The Holocaust refers to the period of time during World War II when Nazi Germany systematically killed nearly 11 million people. These people included men, women, and children who were Jewish, disabled, or otherwise deemed unacceptable. Many of the victims died in concentration camps that served as cover for the mass killings.
It is important to learn about the Holocaust because it’s a reminder of the dangers of prejudice and dehumanization and what can happen when extremist ideologies and group-targeted hate remain unchecked.
Studying the Holocaust also provides an opportunity to learn about related events like World War II and the Nuremberg Trials. It’s a window into how groups from around the world work to ensure a similar Holocaust does not take place again. When you learn about the Holocaust, you honor the victims of this time period.
Some benefits you will gain from learning about the Holocaust include a deeper understanding of history. You also explore the steps taken by international groups and governments to prevent this type of Holocaust from happening again. you'll also be able to reflect on your own behavior—and that of those around you—that can lead to scapegoating, abuse of power, and intolerance.
Online courses on Coursera help you learn about the Holocaust by offering a variety of perspectives about the Holocaust, the events leading up to it, and its aftermath. You can choose courses that cover general topics like the ideology of Nazi Germany or the events surrounding the Holocaust. Alternatively, you may decide to explore specific issues like antisemitism and modern Israel.
You can work on courses at your own pace and on your own schedule. This gives you the ability to work on the material when you're able to devote your full attention to it.