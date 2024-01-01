Explore Our HR Courses for Beginners
Skills you'll gain: Benefits, Compensation, Employee Relations, Leadership and Management, Mergers & Acquisitions, Performance Management, Recruitment, Risk Management, Training
University of Minnesota
Skills you'll gain: Human Resources, Human Resources Operations, Employee Relations, Strategy and Operations, People Management, Leadership and Management, Communication, Strategy, Compensation, People Development, Performance Management, Organizational Development, Planning, Professional Development, Recruitment, Business Psychology, People Analysis, Benefits, Business Analysis, Culture
Skills you'll gain: Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Communication, Business Communication, Collaboration, Agile Software Development, Software Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Scrum (Software Development), Planning, Supply Chain and Logistics, Change Management, Finance, Organizational Development, Product Management, Risk Management, Budget Management, Influencing, Culture, Emotional Intelligence, People Management, Problem Solving, Procurement
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Data Visualization, Human Resources
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Change Management, Culture, Human Resources, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Organizational Development, Communication, Critical Thinking, Recruitment, Strategy and Operations
- Status: Free
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Communication, Leadership and Management
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Graphics, Writing
- Status: Free
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Communication
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular hr courses
- HRCI Human Resource Associate: HRCI
- Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers: University of Minnesota
- Google Project Management:: Google
- HR Analytics- Build an HR dashboard using Power BI: Coursera Project Network
- Compensation and Benefits: HRCI
- Learning and Development: HRCI
- Talent Acquisition: HRCI
- Diversity and Inclusion for HR Professionals: University of California, Irvine
- Leading Diverse Teams & Organizations: University of Michigan
- Employee Relations: HRCI