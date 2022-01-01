University of Minnesota
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Application Development, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Communication, Computer Programming, Design and Product, DevOps, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Operations Management, Problem Solving, Process, Product Design, Research and Design, Software, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(7.3k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Project Management, Finance, Project Planning, Risk, Supply Chain and Logistics, Planning, Agile Software Development, Probability & Statistics, Project, Project Plan, Risk Management, Entrepreneurship
4.7
(7k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Life coaching is the process, methods, and procedures developed by an accredited life coach to inspire, enthuse, and coach a person to reach his or her full potential. When a person works with a life coach, they receive invaluable insights, encouragement, a new perspective on a strategy, and enthusiastic support for dreams and visions. Many of today’s business leaders have received coaching at one time or another during their careers. It's said that everyone could use a business coach. Life coaching is a way for you to get outside assistance to make choices that impact your life in fulfilling ways.
It's important to learn life coaching because you can gain many practical strategies to expand your personal and professional ambitions. You are in charge of your life, and the choices you make or do not make can have an effect on your life. Learning the strategies used by life coaches can help achieve balance in your life. It can be hard sometimes to see the right path to take to achieve your goals. Having a life coach by your side can bring you practical encouragement and useful steps to help you discover your own personal best version of yourself.
When you learn life coaching, you'll be able to tap into careers in personal development, consulting, strategic counseling, human resources, business leadership, communications, and holistic understanding. The types of career opportunities available to you when you learn personal coaching are in a way limitless, as the concepts you will gain can help in a wide variety of work-related fields.
Taking online courses in life coaching can provide you with opportunities to learn the fundamental concepts in psychology, counseling, personal leadership, communications, and sociology, just to name a few. When you take online courses, you gain perspective and reasoning to help other people overcome their obstacles to achieve their goals and maximize their own potential in life. Learning the techniques taught in online courses can give you the knowledge to immediately start helping people to maximize their time and talents.