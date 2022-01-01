École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Parallel programming is a concept in computing where a computer uses its resources to solve a problem. The computer breaks the problem down into multiple steps in order to process more information at a time. Parallel programming allows a computer to complete tasks quickly and more efficiently than if the computer solved one section of the problem at a time. Your laptop or desktop computer, smartphone, and tablet rely on parallel programming to process data quickly, allowing you to get better and faster performance from them.
If you're programming computer software or an application, relying on parallel programming allows you to create an app that's more responsive for users. Games run more quickly and are more fun when parallel programming allows you to play them in real-time. Internet searches are more efficient and accurate when the device you're on uses parallel programming to perform the search. Video looks smoother, and audio sounds better on devices that use parallel programming. In short, parallel programming makes the apps and sites that you use every day perform their best.
If you're interested in changing to a career in computer programming, you can apply for software engineering and computer architecture engineering positions in cutting-edge technological companies. Once you've learned parallel programming, you'll be able to develop apps and software programs that run faster and more smoothly. Many cloud applications rely on parallel programming, so you can look for positions with companies developing this rapidly growing sector of technology.
When you take online courses on Coursera in parallel programming, you'll learn from international experts from prestigious schools like École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and successful companies like Oracle Labs. Instructors from our partner organizations will give you a thorough grasp of the principles of parallel programming, as well as real-world applications. Once you've finished the course, you'll have confident knowledge that can lead you to a new, successful programming career. Best of all, you can learn at your own pace and on a schedule that fits your lifestyle.